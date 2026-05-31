The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Saturday's games in round 12

Josh Treacy during Fremantle's game against Brisbane in R12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Josh Treacy has been fined for staging in the Dockers' win over Brisbane on Saturday evening.

With around nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the clash at the Gabba, Treacy was outmarked in a contest on the wing by Lions skipper Harris Andrews.

Treacy dove forward after some contact from Andrews and ended up on his stomach on the turf, but the umpire awarded the mark and play continued.

He has been fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea.

Treacy was one of five players fined from Saturday's action, but no suspensions were handed out.