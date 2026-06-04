Chris Fagan has told Brisbane's leaders to worry about their own game first as they seek to lead the premiers back to winning form

Chris Fagan during the round 11 match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium, on May 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan’s message to his struggling leadership group is simple – worry about your own game and the rest will take care of itself.

Brisbane’s two-time premiership coach said this week had been all about “simplicity” as his Lions try to break a three-game losing streak on Saturday against Queensland rivals, Gold Coast.

Despite losing to Fremantle last weekend, Fagan took some encouragement from the performance, believing there were signs the Lions had begun to turn the corner.

“We’re trying to build our confidence back up a bit. That’s been down,” he said on Thursday morning.

“We’re really trying to keep everything simple and players having a narrow focus on their strengths, and us playing with a little bit more freedom, which I thought we did in the last quarter last week.

“Simplicity gives you energy. If you try to overcomplicate things, I reckon it takes energy away. That’s been our approach, for sure.”

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That extends to Brisbane’s leaders. Co-captains Hugh McCluggage and Josh Dunkley have been well down on their high standards for much of the season, while Harris Andrews had a rare down game opposed to Josh Treacy.

The rest of the leadership group, which contains Cam Rayner, Will Ashcroft, Jaspa Fletcher, Jarrod Berry and injured Oscar Allen, has also struggled to capture their best form.

“They’re a very diligent group, our leadership group and they may well have been trying to overdo the on-field organisation and helping out others, and that’s detracted a little bit from their own games,” Fagan said.

“What you want your leaders to do first and foremost is to play well.

“Their intentions were good, but a little bit more of a single focus on each person this week playing to their best is what we need.

“The leadership will handle itself.”

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Saturday’s opponent is also stinging following a pre-bye loss to North Melbourne in which it gave up a seven-goal advantage.

Fagan said although the Suns had plenty of ammunition, his team would largely worry about themselves.

“They’ve got a lot of weapons. Their centre bounce work is great, their ability to rebound from defence is strong and they’ve got a dangerous forward line.

“They’ve got a lot of strengths that we need to make sure we keep under control … but we’ve got a lot of strengths too and we’ll be looking to exploit them the other way too.”