Luke Beveridge explains just what Cody Weightman's return will mean for the club

Cody Weightman during the Western Bulldogs Official Team Photo Day at Whitten Oval on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge believes the return of dynamic forward Cody Weightman will provide his team with a "spiritual lift" when it takes on Hawthorn at the MCG on Friday night.

Weightman last played in the 2024 elimination final against the Hawks, having undergone several knee operations to fix broken kneecaps and battling a serious infection.

Beveridge said Weightman would not be inhibited from a fitness perspective and his presence would be a motivating factor for the Bulldogs, who sit seventh on the ladder following back-to-back wins.

"They definitely will get a spiritual lift, there's no doubt," Beveridge said.

"Some teammates just get inside your bones a little bit more than others, where you know how much they care for you.

Ed Richards (left) and Cody Weightman at Western Bulldogs training on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"They know they want you to play as well as you can, even before their own performance, and Cody's just that kind of human being. He's just a really special young man.

"Because of that care factor and the investment in others, they know what it means to have him part of our team, and it will give them a lift."

Having been building his training loads throughout the season and returning to full training in recent weeks, Beveridge said the club weren't planning to manage his minutes too strictly.

"At the moment with the five interchange players and how you can have a tactical approach to the game and who plays the majority of game time in the different roles, he'll play the lesser amounts but I don't think it'll be that different to two or three players who have been doing it in the past anyway," Beveridge said.

"So I wouldn't say it's managed. It's just that his role will be one of those that just doesn't eat up the minutes that others are going to take on."

Cody Weightman warms up before the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Dogs have been plagued by injuries after a 4-0 start to the season, but the reinforcements are continuing to line up.

Key defender Jedd Busslinger is available following a shoulder complaint but with plenty of height in their team already, Beveridge would not be drawn on whether he would earn a recall.

Meanwhile, Tom Liberatore got through part of a training session on Wednesday with the main group as he works his way back from a knee procedure coupled with a stint in concussion protocols.

Beveridge said the hard-nosed midfielder remains "a couple of weeks away" from making his way back.