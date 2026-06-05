Several Victorian clubs are circling Elijah Hewett, but West Coast is confident it can hang on to the young midfielder despite dropping him to the WAFL

Elijah Hewett marks the ball during the R7 match between West Coast and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast coach Andrew McQualter is confident Elijah Hewett will re-sign with the Eagles despite the midfielder being stuck in the WAFL as rival clubs sniff about.

Hewett, the No.14 pick from the 2022 national draft, comes out of contract at the end of this season and is being sounded out by several Melbourne-based clubs.

The 22-year-old had a delayed start to the season because of injury, and then was dropped from the AFL side after just four games due to him struggling to adapt to a half-forward role.

Hewett, a midfielder by trade, tallied just three disposals in a round six loss to Fremantle then only eight possessions in a round eight defeat to Richmond before being axed.

McQualter said the WAFL stint was to allow Hewett to play as a full-time midfielder and to build his form and fitness.

Hewett will play his fourth straight WAFL match this weekend, instead of appearing for West Coast in Saturday night's home clash with Port Adelaide.

Elijah Hewett after the round 24 match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

But McQualter is still predicting a big future ahead for Hewett at the Eagles.

"I'm not concerned," McQualter replied when asked about rival clubs circling Hewett.

"I completely understand why teams will be keen on Elijah.

"We think he's going to be a really long-term player for us. We've got no indication that he wants to leave, so I'm really confident he'll stay and be a part of our future."

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McQualter pulled a selection shock on Thursday night when he dropped first-round draft pick Josh Lindsay to make room for Brandon Starcevich.

Lindsay, pick No.19 in last year's draft, has been among the shining lights in defence for the Eagles this season, averaging 20 disposals across 11 games.

But with two-time premiership winner Starcevich finally ready to make his Eagles debut - combined with McQualter wanting to keep the likes of Tom Cole, Liam Duggan, Liam Baker and Tom McCarthy in the team - there was no more room for Lindsay.

"Josh is a little bit stiff to go out of the team, but the reality is we've got Brandon Starcevich coming in," McQualter said.

"In some ways I'm a bit flat for Josh going out. I think Josh is going to be an incredible player for us for a long period of time.

"But I'm also happy that we have real competition for spots."

Forward Archer Reid will spend another stint on the sidelines due to knee soreness, but the Eagles welcome back Cooper Duff-Tytler against the Power.

West Coast (4-8) is riding high following recent wins over GWS and Essendon, while Port Adelaide (3-8) is on a four-match losing run that has left its finals hopes on thin ice.