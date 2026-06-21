Jy Simpkin handballs during the match between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND and North Melbourne return to the MCG with four points on their minds.

Richmond came back from a bye with the challenge of facing Brisbane in a first home game in Hobart and showed signs of promise even as it was ultimately outclassed by the two-time reigning premier.

TIGERS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Tigers are back in their own weight division as they come up against a Kangaroos outfit that has clouds hanging over them after back-to-back home games on the other side of the country.

North Melbourne bounced back from a horror show against Fremantle to get the victory it desperately needed in a ‘home' game against West Coast and already climbed to its highest win tally since 2019.

The Roos ramped up their pressure and found targets near goal for a victory that puts them right in the frame for a finals spot with the Tigers, Bombers and Power on the road to come next.

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

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Richmond has lost Jacob Hopper to an ankle injury, but the Tigers have regained skipper Toby Nankervis for his first match since round two. Second-year forward Taj Hotton also comes in for his first game of 2026 after suffering bone stress in his hip over the pre-season, with ruck Oliver Hayes-Brown omitted.

The Roos regain Finn O'Sullivan after he missed two games with concussion, as well as defender Aidan Corr, while the suspended Paul Curtis and dropped Griffin Logue go out.

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St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs close the round on Sunday in a match with potentials finals implications.

St Kilda snapped a three-match losing streak in games all against top-four contenders when beating GWS in a tight tussle for the second time this year.

SAINTS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

The Saints are still to claim the big scalp this year that would go a long way to proving their finals credentials but are well placed for the run home with all of their remaining games to be played in their home state.

Western Bulldogs slipped out of the top six when their run of three thrilling victories on the trot was abruptly ended when they failed to turn up at home against Adelaide and were blown away in the opening term.

The defeat pushed the Dogs out of the top six again though they can turn to an imposing record against the Saints with five wins in their past six meetings coming by an average 69 points.

Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore will play his first game since the Dogs' loss to Geelong in mid-April after suffering a concussion. He will be joined by Lachie McNeil, while Adam Treloar is out with illness and Cody Weightman has been managed after playing two games on return from more than 18 months on the sidelines.

St Kilda regains small forward Jack Higgins after recovering from a knee complaint, with young defender Alix Tauru making way.