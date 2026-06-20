Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Sam Butler, Gryan Miers, Latrelle Pickett. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

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State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide at Norwood Oval, Sunday June 21, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Engie Stadium, Saturday June 20, 12.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Oliver Hollands was busy as Carlton suffered a heavy 69-point loss to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, while Jordan Boyd was hurt.

Hollands gathered 26 disposals and laid six tackles as the Blues were well beaten, with Boyd suffering a shoulder injury.

Learn More 01:36

Mid-season recruit Flynn Riley was the dominant ruck on the ground and finished with 19 disposals, 53 hitouts and nine clearances.

Harry Charleson (22 disposals and six marks) was also busy and Cooper Lord had 21 touches and kicked a goal.

Flynn Young (17 disposals), Zac Williams (21), Ashton Moir (20), Adam Saad (15) and Lewis Young (15) were also solid.

Lucas Camporeale had 16 touches, Hudson O'Keeffe kicked one goal from seven disposals and Campbell Chesser finished with 15.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Collingwood at Kinetic Stadium, Friday June 19, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Young forward Charlie West starred as Collingwood suffered a thrilling one-point loss to Frankston on Friday night.

West produced an excellent performance that included 20 disposals, eight marks and three goals as the Pies fell after a late behind from Frankston's Noah Gown.

Learn More 03:06

Jakob Ryan was busy again with 24 touches, while Angus Anderson – dropped from the senior side – had 20 disposals and 11 tackles.

Harry DeMattia worked hard for his 17 disposals and a goal and Iliro Smit was also good with nine disposals, two goals and 22 hitouts.

Mid-season draftee Harrison Coe had 16 disposals and 28 hitouts in the Magpies' loss.

Lachlan Sullivan (22 disposals and six tackles), Tew Jiath (19), Wil Parker (13) and Liam Puncher (14) were also solid.

Returning from injury, Joel Cochran had 16 disposals, while Jai Saxena kicked one major from his 14 touches.

Learn More 06:03

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v East Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday June 20, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Geelong at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday June 20, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

A rare appearance in the seconds didn’t trouble Gryan Miers as he went about gathering 30 touches in Geelong’s 47-point win over Southport on Saturday, sharing the ball-winning honours with Jhye Clark who also had it 30 times.

Rookie Jesse Mellor (13 disposals) was the Cats’ main goalkicker with four, with Jay Polkinghorne (eight touches) also getting amongst it with three majors.

Learn More 02:34

Lennox Hoffman was busy with 28 disposals and nine marks, Mitch Knevitt also finishing with 28 as well as slotting two goals, and Cillian Burke had 21 touches.

Young ruck Joe Pike kicked one goal along with 13 disposals, 24 hitouts, six marks and five tackles, while James Worpel (14 disposals, eight tackles, five clearances) and Hunter Holmes (15 touches) also kicked a goal each.

Nick Driscoll (14 disposals) and Keighton Matofai-Forbes (12) were the only other senior Cats in action.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at People First Stadium, Friday June 19, 3pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

It wasn't the best of days for Gold Coast on Friday as its VFL side lost by 97 points to Box Hill, but some players got amongst the action in a positive way.

Dropped after a quiet AFL appearance against Geelong last round, Ben Jepson got busy with 34 disposals and seven marks, while Caleb Lewis had his share of the ball with 25 touches and 12 marks.

Exciting prospect Dylan Patterson had 20 disposals and a team-high seven clearances.

Lachlan Gulbin was another returning to the twos after the Cats clash, the category B rookie finishing with 17 touches, while Caleb Graham also had the ball 17 times along with seven marks and 13 hitouts.

Charlie Ballard was strong in the air with 11 marks and 15 disposals, Zak Evans had 14 touches, and Cooper Bell had 11 plus a dozen hitouts.

Ethan Read (nine disposals) got through the match on return from a knee injury and also helped out at ball ups with nine hitouts and three clearances.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan couldn’t find the goals, scoring two behinds from 15 disposals.

Elliott Himmelberg (seven touches) and Asher Eastham (eight) were the only senior-listed Suns to kick a goal, with one each.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Engie Stadium, Saturday June 20, 12.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Rookie forward prospect Riley Hamilton got amongst the goals in Greater Western Sydney’s 69-point victory over Carlton on Saturday, kicking four from 19 disposals.

Jack Ough dipped below 30 disposals for the first time this season but was still active with 27 and seven clearances.

Small forward Josaia Delana slotted two goals from 16 touches, while Cody Angove kicked one from 13.

Learn More 06:03

James Leake was busy with 19 disposals and six marks, Harry Rowston also finding the ball 19 times with four clearances.

Last year's first round 2025 draft selection Oskar Taylor finished with 16 touches, while 2024 first rounder Harrison Oliver had 12 disposals.

Finnegan Davis (11 touches) was the only other senior Giant in action.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at People First Stadium, Friday June 19, 3pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Sam Butler, Henry Hustwaite and Finn Maginness were outstanding as Box Hill's midfield turned up the heat on the Suns in a massive 97-point thrashing.

The out-of-favour trio not only dominated in the centre but also impacted on the scoreboard with eight goals between them.

Hustwaite led the way with 40 disposals, three goals, four tackles and 12 clearances in a monster performance, while Butler also booted three majors to go with his 29 touches, five marks and seven clearances. Maginness finished the day with 34 disposals, two goals, seven marks and six clearances.

Learn More 03:38

First-year Hawk Oliver Greeves also impressed with 32 touches, 10 clearances and a goal.

Jack Dalton was another to play a starring role with 22 disposals, nine marks and four tackles as he looks to add to his two AFL appearances, while father-son Will McCabe booted a goal from 22 touches as he roamed the wing.

Calsher Dear returned to attack with two goals from 11 disposals and six marks, with Aidan Schubert adding two majors of his own along with 14 disposals.

Bodie Ryan, who was omitted from the seniors this week, picked up 23 touches, while Max Ramsden was solid with 28 hitouts, 14 disposals and four marks. James Blanck returned to action after injury with six disposals.

Cody Anderson (11 disposals, one goal), Matt Hill (12, one) and Noah Mraz (11) were also in action.

Learn More 06:02

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Casey at DSV Stadium, Saturday June 20, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Latrelle Pickett has staked a claim for a senior recall after kicking four goals from 21 disposals in Casey’s 37-point loss to Williamstown on Saturday.

Learn More 02:47

Bailey Laurie also impressed with one goal from 25 disposals and five clearances, Changkuoth Jiath had 23 touches, Jack Henderson had 22 and Ricky Mentha 21 and four clearances.

Mid-season pickup Max Mapley gathered nine disposals to go with 11 hitouts, while Kalani White, son of former Demon Jeff, kicked one goal from six touches.

Xavier Taylor finished with 13 disposals and five marks, Oscar Berry had 10 touches, with Riley Onley (nine) and Aidan Johnson the only other senior Dees playing.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v North Melbourne at ETU Stadium, Sunday June 21, 2.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Port Adelaide at Thomas Farms Oval, Sunday June 21, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v North Melbourne at ETU Stadium, Sunday June 21, 2.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Footscray at RSEA Park, Sunday June 21, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Footscray at RSEA Park, Sunday June 21, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash