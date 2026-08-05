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FRIDAY night's battle between Brisbane and Hawthorn looms as critical in terms of finals implications and also for our tipsters' hopes of climbing the leaderboard.

And the final match of the round between St Kilda and Carlton is also expected to be hotly contested as those teams fight it out for a place in the top 10.

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Riley Beveridge maintained his six-point buffer at the top and will be impossible to stop unless there's some massive upsets in the final rounds of the home and away season.

Check out the R22 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 23 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 137

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - 19 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 131

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 18 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 130

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 20 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 129

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 25 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 129

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 128

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Gold Coast

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 3

Total: 128

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 33 points

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 128

CHAD WINGARD

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 128

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 18 points

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 125

JOEL PETERSON

Western Bulldogs - 21 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 124

GEMMA BASTIANI

Western Bulldogs - 10 points

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 123

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 12-0 North Melbourne

Brisbane 8-4 Hawthorn

Melbourne 2-10 Fremantle

Sydney 12-0 Port Adelaide

Geelong 12-0 Essendon

Adelaide 12-0 Richmond

Greater Western Sydney 10-2 Gold Coast

West Coast 2-10 Collingwood

St Kilda 2-10 Carlton