FRIDAY night's battle between Brisbane and Hawthorn looms as critical in terms of finals implications and also for our tipsters' hopes of climbing the leaderboard.
And the final match of the round between St Kilda and Carlton is also expected to be hotly contested as those teams fight it out for a place in the top 10.
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Riley Beveridge maintained his six-point buffer at the top and will be impossible to stop unless there's some massive upsets in the final rounds of the home and away season.
Check out the R22 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 23 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 137
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs - 19 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 131
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - 18 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 130
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - 20 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 129
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs - 25 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 129
DAMIAN BARRETT
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 128
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Gold Coast
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 3
Total: 128
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 33 points
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Gold Coast
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 128
CHAD WINGARD
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 128
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 18 points
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 125
JOEL PETERSON
Western Bulldogs - 21 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 124
GEMMA BASTIANI
Western Bulldogs - 10 points
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 123
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 12-0 North Melbourne
Brisbane 8-4 Hawthorn
Melbourne 2-10 Fremantle
Sydney 12-0 Port Adelaide
Geelong 12-0 Essendon
Adelaide 12-0 Richmond
Greater Western Sydney 10-2 Gold Coast
West Coast 2-10 Collingwood
St Kilda 2-10 Carlton