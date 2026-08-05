West Coast's ball movement into attack could hold the key to Jake Waterman's struggles in front of goal

Jake Waterman after the round 14 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium, June 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's habit of kicking inside 50 towards the boundary more than almost every team this season is hurting Jake Waterman's accuracy as the team searches for a solution to its wayward radar.

The Eagles kicked 3.17 at one point against Richmond last Sunday on their way to a final tally of 9.19, with Waterman's inaccuracy playing a role as the spearhead finished with 2.6 in a disappointing 11-point loss at the MCG.

Waterman has produced a terrific season in many ways, ranking No.1 in the AFL for scoring shots, No.4 for score involvements, and No.4 for marks inside 50.

An issue for the Eagles, however, is the volume of those marks that are being taken in difficult scoring positions, with the Eagles ranking No.17 in the competition for corridor kicks inside 50.

As a result, Waterman has kicked 12.30 from shots taken this season close to the boundary, and a much more accurate 31.20 from shots taken in the corridor.

Jake Waterman attempts to mark the ball during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

All forwards would clearly be more accurate when lining up for shots in the corridor, and Waterman has also had his issues this season when he is directly in front of goal.

But the problem for the powerful forward is the volume of his chances that are coming from more difficult positions.

When entering the forward 50, West Coast targets the corridor the second least of any team (76.8 per cent) and heads to the right-hand boundary side more than any team (16.0 per cent), according to Champion Data.

Waterman has kicked 6.18 from this right-hand section of the ground, including 1.2 from shots outside 50 on that side.

JAKE WATERMAN SHOTS TAKEN IN 2026

The right-footer's accuracy this season overall sits at 41.7 per cent, with only Sydney small forward Tom Papley (37.7 per cent) converting at a lower rate among the top 25 players in the League for shots at goal.

It has been a season that goes against the trend of his career after converting at 58.9 per cent accuracy in his 2024 All-Australian season, and at 63 per cent during an injury-interrupted campaign last year.

JAKE WATERMAN ACCURACY

SEASON AV. GOALS PER GAME SHOTS AT GOAL % 2023 1 40.7 2026 2.1 41.7 2021 0.9 44.8 2018 0.8 46.4 2022 0.9 56.3 2024 2.6 58.9 2019 1.2 62.5 2025 2.1 63.0 2020 0.9 69.2

Teammate Jack Graham this week said the Eagles took a collective responsibility for their inaccurate kicking after costing themselves a fifth win this season through skill errors.

"You look at some of the shots, could we have looked for a better option?" Graham said.

"We'll back Jake to the hilt and it's not just him, some [other] boys missed some sitters.

"To not convert and pinch five or six of them as goals puts us in front and we end up winning by a little bit more than just a couple of points. But it's one of those days and it didn't go our way."

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Breaking down Waterman's shots this season, he has kicked 30.37 from set shots, including 11.9 when he deliberately lines up for snapped set shots. He has kicked 8.12 from general play.

Angled shots from beyond 40m have been his biggest concern, kicking 1.10 from these opportunities, and 5.17 overall from shots between 40-50m out.

It is worth noting the key role Waterman has played in three of the Eagles' four wins this season, leading the team for goals against Port Adelaide (4.4), Essendon (3.3) and Greater Western Sydney (3.1), kicking clutch back-to-back goals in the fourth quarter against the Giants.

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The 28-year-old has spoken this year about blocking out criticism and even getting off social media to help manage the mental side of the game, with the Eagles backing their spearhead to sharpen his radar.

"Jake being a pro will be back out there practicing his routine, making sure he's getting as much practice in as he can, and working with our coaches," football manager Gavin Bell told SEN this week.

"He kicked a bag of five the other week (against Brisbane) and there's certainly a lot of confidence in Jake that he can get back and hit the scoreboard in the way we know he can."