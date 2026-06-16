New Demon Joel Fitzgerald is eager to make the most of his chance after earning an AFL debut

Joel Fitzgerald handballs during Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THREE weeks ago, Joel Fitzgerald was driving trucks for a civil construction company.

Now, the Melbourne recruit is living out his childhood dreams on the MCG.

After starring for Williamstown in the VFL this season, Fitzgerald caught the eye of Melbourne recruiters who pounced on the former Seagull with pick No.16 in the 2026 Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

And it hasn't taken long for the tough onballer to make his mark at the top level.

Fitzgerald was among Melbourne's best in the round 14 win over Essendon at the MCG, amassing 26 disposals and five clearances in a strong debut.

"It feels unbelievable. I'm still taking it all in now but I'm absolutely stoked," he told AFL.com.au.

Joel Fitzgerald celebrates Melbourne's win over Essendon in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Like most of the mid-season draftees, Fitzgerald has had to do things the hard way. After missing out in his initial draft year, Fitzgerald has toiled away at VFL level, working on the weaknesses in his game and homing in on his strengths.

"It makes it all the more special. It's been a long journey and just something that I didn't think was even possible just a few weeks ago. To debut means so much to me and my family and friends, I'm just rapt," he said.

"Up until two months ago I thought it wasn't even a possibility. I was just enjoying my footy at VFL level and trying to put my best foot forward and I was just lucky enough to get the call up and now I'm just taking it all in my stride."

Melbourne coach Steven King wasted no time in trusting his newest recruit on the big stage.

Joel Fitzgerald handballs during Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Alongside the likes of Max Gawn, Kysaiah Pickett and Jack Steele, Fitzgerald was thrust into 61 per cent of the centre bounces against the Bombers, impressing both fans and coaches alike.

"He's dominated state league footy for a while now. The form he's in around finding the footy, contributing, his strong body meant he didn't look out of place at all in there," King said.

"That's going to add significant depth to our midfield moving forward, he looked really comfortable at the level.

"I think he's going to be a really good player for our footy club for a long time which is great."

Fitzgerald is relishing the opportunity to work with some of the best players in the game, highlighting the influence of Gawn, Pickett and Steele, and often has to pinch himself that this is now his reality.

"Honestly, it's just such a pleasure to watch them go about it. They're three absolute guns and I'm just trying to learn as much from them as I can, hopefully that puts me in good stead," he said.

Joel Fitzgerald celebrates after Melbourne's win over Essendon in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's all been a bit of a whirlwind, it still doesn't feel real. I was playing for Williamstown not even three weeks ago and now I'm playing on the MCG against Essendon. It doesn't feel real and I'm just trying to take it all in."

King praised both Lukas Cooke and Fitzgerald's abilities to slot into the group seamlessly, highlighting the culture of the playing group at the club as a key contributor to their early success.

"It's been a challenge, we drafted them … and we were up in Alice Springs two days later. I think I caught up with them the following week feeling like I hadn't really met them properly yet," King said.

"It's a challenge, but we try to make the game as simple as we can for our players. There are obviously things that are probably going over their head, but it's probably a credit to their peers and their teammates around them making them feel comfortable first and foremost and giving them the confidence to be themselves and play.

"We don't want to make the game too complicated and for them, it's about doing what they do really well, what they've done for the last couple of years at state league level and that'll be enough."

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Now he's had a taste of the top level, Fitzgerald can't wait for more.

"I'm looking forward to working hard and just want to keep improving my game. Hopefully I can hold my spot and just continue to grow as a player," Fitzgerald said.

Surrounded by friends and family in the rooms post-game, you couldn't wipe the smile from Fitzgerald's face.

If he can continue to produce performances like he did against the Bombers, it'll be tough to wipe the smile off King's face, too.