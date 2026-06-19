L-R: Tom Liberatore, Jacob Hopper, Jack Higgins. Pictures: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore will play his first game since round six, Richmond has lost Jacob Hopper to injury and St Kilda regains small forward Jack Higgins.

Liberatore has been out since the Dogs' loss to Geelong in mid-April after suffering a concussion, but he will be back to face the Saints at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

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He will be joined by Lachie McNeil, while Adam Treloar is out with illness and Cody Weightman has been managed after playing two games on return from more than 18 months on the sidelines.

Higgins comes in after recovering from a knee complaint, with young defender Alix Tauru making way.

In Sunday's early game at the MCG, Hopper is out of the side to face North Melbourne with an ankle injury, but the Tigers will regain skipper Toby Nankervis for his first match since round two. Second-year forward Taj Hotton also comes in for his first game of 2026 after suffering bone stress in his hip over the pre-season, with ruck Oliver Hayes-Brown omitted.

The Roos regain Finn O'Sullivan after he missed two games with concussion, as well as defender Aidan Corr, while the suspended Paul Curtis and dropped Griffin Logue go out.

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SUNDAY, JUNE 21

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Nankervis, T.Hotton

Out: J.Hopper (ankle), O.Hayes-Brown (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: F.O'Sullivan, A.Corr

Out: P.Curtis (suspension), G.Logue (omitted)

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Higgins

Out: A.Tauru (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Liberatore, L.McNeil

Out: A.Treloar (illness), C.Weightman (managed)