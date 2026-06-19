Sachi Dade alleges that the club committed three breaches of privacy, including during a video conference with 15 people

Steven May and partner Sachi Dade at the 2024 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PARTNER of retired Melbourne premiership player Steven May has accused his former club of three breaches as she mounts legal action over "a serious invasion of privacy".

Ex-Demons star May's partner Sachi Dade is suing the club, senior coach Steven King and football boss Alan Richardson in the Federal Court.

She has alleged three privacy breaches were committed across two days on February 4 and 5, her barrister Nicholas Petrie told the court via video link on Friday.

The third breach involved a Teams meeting attended by 15 people, the court was told.

Mr Petrie said his client was seeking a claim for exemplary damages as part of the action.

Alan Richardson during Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The court action follows a report by SEN in April that confidentiality obligations were breached regarding May and Ms Dade's personal situation during a Teams call with the partners of players.

Melbourne apologised for causing distress after the SEN report, saying the meeting was held to provide reassurance of the club's commitment to supporting families as well as the playing group.

Mr Petrie told the court on Friday he was seeking discovery, which is evidence, documents and information on the case, from all three respondents.

This was to understand "how the respondents came to be aware of the private information which is alleged to be a serious invasion of privacy", he said.

"Any documents going to, or evidencing, how it is that each of the respondents came to be aware of the private information subject to each of the three allegations of breach," Mr Petrie said.

He said this will assist in further negotiations and potential settlement of the claim, "if the parties are so-minded".

Melbourne's barrister Justin Hooper asked for an extension in time to gather relevant documents, which he said may involve going through the club's internal systems, as well as Mr King and Mr Richardson's email and phone accounts.

Steven King speaks to his players during Melbourne's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He said Ms Dade's claim was "novel", complex and involved obtaining sensitive confidential material.

Melbourne is yet to file a defence response to Ms Dade's concise statement, but have been given until July 24 to do so.

The matter will return to court on September 11 for another case management hearing.

May, a premiership player and dual All-Australian, retired from the club in March.

He had been on personal leave for several weeks before announcing his immediate retirement from the AFL.

"It's an incredibly tough decision to make on the eve of the season, but I know it's the right one for myself, my family and the team," May posted on social media.

He played 128 games with Melbourne and 123 for Gold Coast, where he was also co-captain for two seasons.