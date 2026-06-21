GREATER Western Sydney forward Toby Greene's fines tally continues to skyrocket after the Giants skipper was charged with striking in Saturday's match against Carlton.
Greene has been handed a $1875 fine (with an early guilty plea) for his strike to the chest of Blue Nic Newman during the final quarter of their clash at Engie Stadium.
Greene lashed out after having a 50m paid against him for running over the mark. As Carlton's Nick Haynes ran down the field to take his kick, a frustrated Greene struck Newman in the chest as he ran past.
The fine, even with an early guilty plea, pushes Greene's career fines tally over $50,000, bettered only by Port Adelaide star Zak Butters' $51,125 career tally.
Toby's track record
Appearances: 275
Sanctions: 32
Suspensions: 16 matches
Fines: $50,725*
The Butters bill
Appearances: 153
Sanctions: 22
Suspensions: Two matches
Fines: $51,125
*with early plea for sanction in R15, 2026