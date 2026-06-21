The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 15 games are in

Toby Greene looks dejected as he walks from the field after Greater Western Sydney's loss to Carlton at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney forward Toby Greene's fines tally continues to skyrocket after the Giants skipper was charged with striking in Saturday's match against Carlton.

Greene has been handed a $1875 fine (with an early guilty plea) for his strike to the chest of Blue Nic Newman during the final quarter of their clash at Engie Stadium.

Greene lashed out after having a 50m paid against him for running over the mark. As Carlton's Nick Haynes ran down the field to take his kick, a frustrated Greene struck Newman in the chest as he ran past.

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The fine, even with an early guilty plea, pushes Greene's career fines tally over $50,000, bettered only by Port Adelaide star Zak Butters' $51,125 career tally.

Toby's track record

Appearances: 275

Sanctions: 32

Suspensions: 16 matches

Fines: $50,725*

The Butters bill

Appearances: 153

Sanctions: 22

Suspensions: Two matches

Fines: $51,125



*with early plea for sanction in R15, 2026