Cooper Trembath kicks four goals to lead North Melborune to a 25-point win over Richmond

Cooper Trembath celebrates a goal during the match between Richmond and North Melbourne at the MCG in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COOPER Trembath made something out of nothing.

In what was otherwise a dour, low-scoring affair, Trembath was a shining light kicking a career-high four goals to guide his Roos to a 25-point win on Sunday afternoon at the MCG.

The game opened up after half-time, North extending its lead from eight points at the main break to 26 points at three-quarter time, eventually winning 10.13 (73) to 6.12 (48) in front of a crowd of 41,806.

TIGERS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The scoreboard separation was mainly due to 20-year-old Trembath contributing two of North's three goals in the third term, while the Tigers added just four points to their tally.

Trembath also spent time in the ruck at centre bounce, combining with Tristan Xerri in one-two punch that created headaches for Richmond skipper Toby Nankervis, who returned to the line-up for his first game since round two.

The young Tigers refused to give in, kicking three of their six goals in the final term, two to utility Noah Balta and one to Liam Fawcett, but goals to Xerri and winger Dylan Stephens put the win well and truly out of doubt, making it back-to-back wins for North.

Despite the immaculate weather conditions, both sides struggled to hit the scoreboard in the first quarter, kicking just a goal apiece in the winter sunshine.

Errant ball use and poor decision making meant the game was often slow moving and contested, allowing both sides to flood into defence to make it difficult to find marks inside 50.

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When North did get pace on the ball, a number of times due to the run and carry of Colby McKercher off half-back, the Roos looked a class above the Tigers.

Fan favourite George Wardlaw had moments in his 50th match, the hard-nut mid pushing forward and kicking two goals in his milestone game.

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Caleb Daniel (40 disposals at 90 per cent efficiency, 16 marks, seven rebound 50s) and Harry Sheezel (31 disposals, seven score assists) found plenty of the ball, while Luke Parker's (30 disposals, 11 marks) move to the backline continues to benefit Clarkson's Roos.

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RICHMOND 1.2 3.4 3.8 6.12 (48)

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.2 4.6 7.10 10.13 (73)

GOALS

Richmond: Balta 2, Cumming, Alger, Lefau, Fawcett

North Melbourne: Trembath 4, Wardlaw 2, Larkey, Konstanty, Xerri, Stephens

BEST

Richmond: Taranto, Tresize, Brown, Balta, Short

North Melbourne: Trembath, Wardlaw, Daniel, Sheezel, Parker

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

Crowd: 41,806 at the MCG