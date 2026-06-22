THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so have have been the biggest movers and shakers as we approach the latter part of the season?
AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a monthly ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the latest edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes, with a new No.1 possibly on the cards.
Nick Daicos currently holds the title, but his No.1 ranking could be under threat from the likes of Marcus Bontempelli, Isaac Heeney and Luke Jackson.
See below for a reminder of The 25 from last month and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Wednesday when we will publish the latest edition.
The 25 - May, 2026
1) Nick Daicos
2) Marcus Bontempelli
3) Isaac Heeney
4) Zak Butters
5) Kysaiah Pickett
6) Jeremy Cameron
7) Luke Jackson
8) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
9) Max Gawn
10) Nick Watson
11) Bailey Smith
12) Max Holmes
13) Caleb Serong
14) Noah Anderson
15) Harris Andrews
16) Josh Treacy
17) Christian Petracca
18) Lachie Neale
19) Jordan Dawson
20) Shai Bolton
21) Hugh McCluggage
22) Murphy Reid
23) Matt Rowell
24) Jai Newcombe
25) Brodie Grundy