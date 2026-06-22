Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Geelong in R15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so have have been the biggest movers and shakers as we approach the latter part of the season?

AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a monthly ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the latest edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes, with a new No.1 possibly on the cards.

Nick Daicos currently holds the title, but his No.1 ranking could be under threat from the likes of Marcus Bontempelli, Isaac Heeney and Luke Jackson.

See below for a reminder of The 25 from last month and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Wednesday when we will publish the latest edition.

1) Nick Daicos

2) Marcus Bontempelli

3) Isaac Heeney

4) Zak Butters

5) Kysaiah Pickett

6) Jeremy Cameron

7) Luke Jackson

8) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

9) Max Gawn

10) Nick Watson

11) Bailey Smith

12) Max Holmes

13) Caleb Serong

14) Noah Anderson

15) Harris Andrews

16) Josh Treacy

17) Christian Petracca

18) Lachie Neale

19) Jordan Dawson

20) Shai Bolton

21) Hugh McCluggage

22) Murphy Reid

23) Matt Rowell

24) Jai Newcombe

25) Brodie Grundy