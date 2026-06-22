Alix Tauru has been sent straight to the Tribunal for an incident in the VFL on Sunday

Alix Tauru during the VFL match between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs on June 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG St Kilda key defender Alix Tauru has been sent straight to the VFL tribunal following a bump against Footscray on Sunday and is facing at least a three-game ban.

The 2024 first-round pick collected Stirling Phipps-Parsons high early in the game at RSEA Park after electing to bump.

Tauru has been charged with rough conduct with the incident graded as severe impact, high contact and careless conduct.

The VFL Tribunal is likely to ask for a sanction of four or more games, while the Saints can argue for three.

Tauru is now set for a fourth sanction in the VFL in just over 12 months.

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The 19-year-old served a two-game suspension for striking a Sandringham opponent in May and had a one-game ban for a bump downgraded to a fine in the same game.

Tauru has played 18 games since being selected at pick No. 10 in 2024 and shown glimpses of his prodigious talent, but has battled for continuity, partly due to suspensions.

Tauru's absence adds to an availability issue for the Saints as they head into their mid-season bye.

Co-captain Jack Sinclair could miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious calf injury on Sunday, while ruck Tom De Koning was hospitalised with a punctured lung.