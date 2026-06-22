The Blues are flying, and midfielder Adam Cerra says their focus on improvement is paying off

Adam Cerra in action during Carlton's clash against Essendon in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON midfielder Adam Cerra says the Blues have not yet earned the luxury of looking too far ahead, but if they keep winning, the finals noise will be impossible to ignore.

Following a turbulent start to the season where the Blues lost eight of their first nine games under former head coach, Michael Voss, the team's 2026 campaign looked dead and buried. But fast forward through a blistering five-game winning streak under interim coach, Josh Fraser, and Carlton is suddenly sitting just one win outside the wildcard positions.

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Six weeks ago, mentioning finals footy and the Blues in the same breath would have sounded like pure delusion. But now, thanks to the stunning resurgence, it is a genuine reality. Carlton has climbed to a 6-8 record (24 points), putting it well within striking distance with West Coast and Richmond to come in the next fortnight.

Speaking to AFL.com.au after Carlton's 23-point victory over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday evening, Cerra made it clear that focusing on finals is an unnecessary distraction. Instead, the Blues are taking it week by week to earn back respect on the field before thinking about September.

"We don't really have the right at the moment to look too far ahead at where we might finish at the end of the season," he said.

"We just have to keep banking consistent performances, and the results will take care of themselves.

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"Over the last few weeks, we've just tried to be in a better place each week with our game, our environment, and the way we're developing as a team. So, we're not looking too far ahead, but a win on the road is always one to enjoy."

While the players are clearly responding well to Fraser on the field – rallying behind him since he took over from Voss – the public narrative is being heavily shaped by the caretaker coach himself and the club's administration.

Despite his unblemished start as interim coach, Fraser has publicly played down his interest in the permanent senior coaching role for 2027. He has been transparent and humble, repeatedly stating that he is not actively vying for the position and needs to continue developing his craft.

As a result, Carlton football boss Chris Davies reiterated on SEN that the club is taking Fraser at face value and will not force him to apply if he is not ready, as it continues a thorough, unhurried selection process to find its next long-term coach.

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However, Fraser's tactical adjustments and modernised game style have unlocked a previously stagnant squad, and that player buy in speaks volumes.

"I wouldn't mind it (if Fraser takes the top job permanently), but that's not up to us. 'Frase' is happy to take it week to week, as are we," Cerra said.

"Our sole focus right now is just putting the club in the best possible position at the end of the season, and letting the rest sort itself out."

While the turnaround under Fraser has been striking, Cerra rejected the idea that the former Collingwood and Gold Coast player reinvented the wheel upon taking over.

"It's actually not too different, to be honest. 'Frase' has kept things simple for us," he said.

Josh Fraser during round 15 between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Engie Stadium, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We were honest with ourselves that we had to get better as a group, and that went for everyone across the entire list. We've seen great growth in individuals, which has led to the team putting together more consistent games of footy and getting the results we deserve.

"We weren't far off at the start of the year; we lost a few close games or dropped off for a quarter. We've simplified things, keeping to simple footy, and we're just trying to play the game minute by minute each week."