After waiting years for a chance at AFL level Milan Murdock plans to repay the faith West Coast has shown in him

Milan Murdock during round 10 between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, May 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast sensation Milan Murdock says he is determined to pay back the faith the Eagles have shown in him this season and he never considered an AFL future elsewhere after eight years of being overlooked by other clubs.

Murdock has played all but three games this season after earning a pre-season list spot, with the former WAFL star rewarded last week with a two-year contract extension through to the end of 2028.

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The 25-year-old has made a big impression in his first season and took time over the mid-season bye to reflect on his rapid rise from tradie to AFL star, with the former electrician determined now to continue his growth at West Coast.

Proving doubters wrong has helped motivate the forward/midfielder in a terrific debut year, ensuring he didn't entertain other opportunities while he was playing on a one-year rookie contract.

"Absolutely not. They (other clubs) didn't pick me up in the last eight years, and finally West Coast did, so I was never going to go anywhere," Murdock said on Tuesday.

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"I just want to pay back to this club. They've signed me for another two years and I couldn't be more grateful.

"I'm just taking it week by week and training as hard as I can. I just want to be the best player I can and get the most out of this experience.

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"From working full-time as an electrician and then being able to sign another two years to this great club, it's something I guess I will look back on at the end of my career and just be super grateful for and just super blessed to be where I am."

Murdock gave an insight into the commitment he showed to earn an AFL chance, taking two months off work last October to train full time like an AFL player just in case West Coast drafted him with one of their three extra rookie spots.

He missed out on one of those but finally got his chance when small forward Noah Long suffered a season-ending knee injury in February, opening a spot during the Supplemental Selection Period.

Milan Murdock during round 10 between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, May 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Murdock's hard work paid off, allowing him to slot seamlessly into an AFL program and perform, missing only three games since joining the club because of a hamstring injury and carving out an important role as an accountable half forward who can also go into the midfield.

His goal sense and nous as a hard-nosed ball-winner has been on display regularly, while his ability to shut down rebounding defenders Lachie Whitfield, Josh Daicos and Archie Roberts has made him one of Andrew McQualter's most reliable role players.

McQualter has found a way to inspire the former East Fremantle star when he needs to re-focus, reminding him about his former life and how far he'd come after he gave away a 100m penalty to Greater Western Sydney in round 10.

"I was pretty flat on the bench and just felt like I kind of cooked it for the team a bit, and Mini pulled me aside and just said, 'Mate, you were literally a tradie three months ago. Right now, you're playing consistent AFL footy. Just go out there and help us win the game'," Murdock said.

"I look up to 'Mini'. He's been a massive part of this AFL journey so far and I know he was a big part of me getting drafted. So everything he says, I listen for sure."

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Murdock has been an inspiration for WAFL players, mature-age players in other state leagues, and shorter players, with the persistent and energetic left footer conceding he might be shorter than his listed 180cm.

He has also been a source of advice for the club's mid-season recruits, including half-back Marcus Herbert, who made a big impact on debut against North Melbourne before the club's bye.

"I literally just said, 'Mate, it's just another game of football. Go out there and do what you do. Have fun and work your ass off and play your role'," Murdock said.

"He's a very classy player and he's a great person as well, so he's been amazing.

"He showed just how good he is with the ball and how damaging he can be. His nickname's Disco and the way he plays you can tell, you can't tackle him.

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"He just dodges around blokes and he'll lace someone out. So he's been awesome since he's come in."

Murdock joked that he might go "head-to-head" with Carlton captain Patrick Cripps this week when the Eagles travel to take on the Blues at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, but an accountable role for the reliable forward is sure to be in McQualter's planning.

"I love [that role]. Just being able to play AFL footy is obviously a dream, so I'm happy to do whatever Mini wants me to do," Murdock said.

"I think that tagger role actually got me a bit more of the footy than not tagging because I was taking the guys that weren't defending as much and I was able to hurt them on the other end.

"But wherever Mini wants me, I'm happy to go there."