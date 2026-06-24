Zac Bailey's manager says his client's future could be somewhere other than Brisbane or Adelaide

Zac Bailey during Brisbane's game against Carlton in R9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE for Zac Bailey is not just down to Brisbane or Adelaide, with other club's still in the mix for the two-time premiership winner, according to the star free agent's manager.

Bailey remains one of this year's most in-demand restricted free agents and is currently tossing up a seven-year offer worth around $10 million to leave for the Crows against a six-year deal to stay at the Lions.

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable on Wednesday, Bailey's manager Tom McConville from Mac's Sports Promotions said other clubs had registered a serious interest in the 26-year-old.

"I wouldn't say that [it's down to Brisbane or Adelaide]," McConville told Gettable.

"There are a lot of clubs that are picking up the phone about Zac Bailey. At the moment, he's rapt at Brisbane. He's playing good footy, he's holding up his end of the bargain in that respect.

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"There are plenty of clubs out there, I wouldn't say it's just down to those two clubs that his decision is being made out of. But, at this stage, there's still a fair bit to play out."

Bailey has continued to perform at a high level, despite the constant speculation surrounding his future, and has averaged 21 disposals while kicking 18 goals from 13 games so far this season.

It's seen him join the likes of Zak Butters and Ben King as one of the most wanted restricted free agents in the land, with Bailey not yet placing a timeline on when a call around his future will be made.

"Clearly, he's still making his decision," McConville said.

Zac Bailey celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Collingwood on Easter Thursday, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a bit of a long, drawn out process with these big free agents. There's a fair bit to consider. No decision has been made yet and there's no real timelines on things. We haven't put strict timelines together.

"He's just playing his footy at the moment and letting that do the talking. At the right time, he'll make a call and we'll go from there.

"He's a pretty cruisy character. You've seen the way he plays on Grand Final day and in big finals, that sort of stuff doesn't really bother him. He's just going about his business and playing footy each week. He's been fine with it, to be honest."

Speaking to AFL.com.au earlier this year, Bailey said he wanted to stay at Brisbane but was weighing up the prospect of being closer to family in South Australia amid Adelaide's significant interest.

Zac Bailey with partner Emilie at the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailey is from Darwin, but finished his schooling in Adelaide and has family in South Australia, while he has now lived in Brisbane for nine years and also has family attachments in Victoria.

"There's a number of factors," McConville said.

"There's not just one sledgehammer factor. There's a fair bit in it, clearly. It's not just his call, as well. He's got a partner, he's got family, there's a fair bit that goes with that too.

"It's not an easy decision. This decision will be for the remainder of his career, you would assume. There's a fair bit of thought that's going into it, so I wouldn’t say there's one main factor."