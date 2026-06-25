Archie Roberts is set to return in the next fortnight despite his shoulder issue

Archie Roberts in action during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON is set to regain a handful of players ahead of Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, while young gun Archie Roberts is aiming to return in a fortnight from the shoulder dislocation he suffered before the bye.

Roberts had played 41 consecutive games since making his debut late in 2024, but is now set to miss games against the Kangaroos and St Kilda.

The 21-year-old met with a surgeon during the bye and has since focused on strengthening his shoulder to return for the final six or seven games of 2026, before considering surgery in the off-season.

Essendon captain Andy McGrath, Jye Caldwell and Darcy Parish are all set to return from injuries this weekend, while Isaac Kako is also expected to play his first game since a stress fracture was discovered in his back after the Anzac Day loss to Collingwood.

Archie Roberts is helped from the ground by trainers during the match between Melbourne and Essendon at the MCG in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Caretaker coach Dean Solomon said Roberts is determined to salvage a chunk of games at the back end of the season and the medical team don't believe he is at risk of further damage to his shoulder.

"They discussed it [season-ending shoulder surgery]. The medical staff were really confident that he can be back in a couple of weeks' time. They spoke with Archie as well, and he's really keen to push to play this year. That's been the discussion so far. He's progressing really well. He's ahead of time. We expect to see him in the next couple of weeks," Solomon said on Thursday.

"Absolutely (he can play 6-7 more games this year). It's a really important second half of the year for us to finish really well. If he was in any danger, if there's any long-term stuff, we'd never put him at risk; it's always player first. But in discussions with the medical staff and himself, they want to push that way. So we're keen to support that."

Essendon players and football department staff were granted five days leave after the loss to Melbourne, amid a time of uncertainty around who will be the next full-time coach of the Bombers. No one can avoid that situation at The Hangar, with fans still petitioning for James Hird at the gates on Thursday.

Solomon is yet to declare his hand publicly and maintained his position that he is currently focused on his role as caretaker coach, not the full-time role.

"I still haven't thought about it. My position hasn't changed in that space. What I'm focused on is the role I'm in at the moment, the interim role. I've got to keep my head and my eyes down in that space," he said.

"There's a lot of reports going on and a lot of conversations around myself. But right here, right now, inside my bubble, I'm just focused on what I need to focus on."

Solomon said he will continue playing six-time Crichton Medallist Zach Merrett at half-back and praised the candid way the former captain spoke to the media on Wednesday, where he revealed the toll of the scrutiny he has faced since the failed trade last October.

"At this point in time we are (planning to keep him at half-back). We've got flexibility too in the way we play. We just want to drive a bit more ball forward, so we're just shifting some of our ball movement stuff. So we'll stick with Zach at half-back at this point in time. But within game, we've got the flexibility so he can come and support our midfield," he said.

"I haven't seen the whole comments, but I applaud him for being open and honest. I love the fact that we can be open and honest and talk about our individual journeys. It's no doubt been a tough time for him and the way he's navigated it has been incredible inside the four walls.

"He's driving meetings. He's being a real leader. He's developing the youth that we have, so I can't ask any more of him. I love the fact he can speak openly and honestly about how he's feeling and his journey. He's been sensational for me the last three or four weeks."

Mid-season recruit Jaxon Artemis won't make his debut in round 16, despite returning from a calf strain in the VFL before the bye, with Solomon wanting to see at least one more game from the No.1 pick before selecting him.

"He's tracking well," he said. "He played VFL two weeks ago. We saw a little glimpses of what he's capable of. We do feel like he needs another week or two to find his feet at this level, but he's contributing well. He's fitting in well. He's connected with the playing group, and we'll continue to watch him and assess him really closely."

Solomon is still chasing his first win as a caretaker coach after losing all three to start at Essendon, following three at Gold Coast in 2017.

Before losing to North Melbourne earlier this year, the Bombers had won the previous 12 meetings against the Kangaroos.