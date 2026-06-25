Magpies captain Darcy Moore is no certainty to play again this season

Darcy Moore leaves the field after suffering a hamstring injury during Collingwood's win over GWS in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Moore is facing a fight to return this season as the Collingwood captain tries to get on top of persistent soft-tissue injuries.

The key defender returned to Magpies training on Thursday, after recently spending time in the United States to build strength and meet with specialists.

Moore is dealing with another hamstring injury, suffered in Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking game against West Coast on May 23.

It was the fourth soft-tissue injury he has experienced this season and Moore is also recovering from an inflamed bursa in his knee.

Although he remains hopeful of seeing the premiership skipper play again this year, Collingwood coach Craig McRae admitted Moore could miss the remainder of the season.

"Potentially. I don't know if that's reality, but he's progressing the right direction to suggest he will, but I'm not sure when," McRae said of Moore's chances of playing again in 2026.

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"There's still a long way to go. Pleasing he did a good running session (on Thursday) so good to get a block under him.

"It (the US trip) has given him some feedback around some certain areas, and now he can add a couple of minor adjustments to his mechanics and the way he moves, which takes time to change behaviours."

Rugged defender Brayden Maynard is aiming to play in the next fortnight, despite suffering a shoulder dislocation.

The vice-captain will sit out Saturday's clash with Richmond at the MCG.

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"At this stage he's bullish that he can play next week, but he's bullish to play this week," McRae said of Maynard.

"These shoulders that pop in and out ... they need to strengthen.

"Some of them can hold, but in reality, most at some stage get stressed, and then you go in for a full reconstruction. We're going to take some risks on him, 'Hayesy' (Will Hayes) and 'Howsey' (Noah Howes) in the VFL program.

"Those three all have similar injuries, but at some stage we're going to have to push this to see if it can sustain the level of intensity required."

The Magpies sit 11th, coming off a scrappy win against Port Adelaide where star duo Nick Daicos and Jordan De Goey were comfortably the two best players on the ground.

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Pendlebury will return to take on the Tigers, after missing against the Power due to illness.

McRae said he had recently been more encouraged by the younger, inexperienced players trying to force their way into the AFL side to complement the veterans.

"There's times that I don't think there is (selection pressure), there's not enough pushing from underneath," he said.

"But in the last couple of weeks, our VFL footy has been at a much better level and players are starting to play above VFL level, which is what we need.

"We want to keep rewarding these young guys to get opportunities and then force their way into the team.

"We probably haven't had it at a level we would like in recent times."