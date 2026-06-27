The Magpies have downed the Tigers to move to seven wins for the season

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal in the match between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FOUR goals for Tim Taranto. Four goals for Lachie Schultz. But in the race for a wildcard spot this September, it was, most importantly, four points for Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday.

Collingwood did what it needed to do at the MCG to stay alive on a dry but chilly winter’s Saturday, cruising to a 34-point win over Richmond to move back into the wildcard spots, amid a logjam in the middle of the ladder.

MAGPIES v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Name A Game stopped operating almost a decade ago, but even if videos and DVDs were still selling in 2026, not many would rush to order a copy of this one. Not that Craig McRae will care.

The Magpies need to just keep winning. Four clubs are all on seven wins right now, but North Melbourne and Gold Coast play tomorrow, while Collingwood sits above them all after the draw against Hawthorn in May.

Nick Daicos and Jordan De Goey starred again after splitting the coaches' votes last weekend and will attract more for round 16 in the 15.16 (106) to 11.6 (72) win in front of 62,117 people.

Daicos touched the ball only three times in the first quarter – but kicked two goals – yet finished with a game-high 37 disposals to go with three goals, 14 score involvements, nine inside 50s and seven clearances.

While De Goey maintained the form he has carried since Anzac Day, this time collecting 27 disposals and 13 score involvements, including three goal assists and a goal of his own.

Lachie Schultz put the game to bed in the fourth quarter, slotting three of his four goals late, causing the Punt Road end to thin out in waves as the small forward kicked the second-most goals of his career.

The Magpies put the gap in the game when they kicked six goals to one in the second quarter and kept the Tigers at arm's length across the second half when the game broke open.

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Adem Yze demanded a response after a disappointing performance against North Melbourne, and he got one early. They won contest and clearance comfortably in the first quarter, but scores were level.

Less than a fortnight after kicking four goals to earn the round 14 Rising Star nomination, Jasper Alger kicked Richmond’s only two goals of the first quarter. With veteran key forward Tom Lynch sidelined, along with young trio Harry Armstrong, Jonty Faull and Tom Sims, the Tigers struggled to provide a key target inside 50.

Collingwood got going quickly in the second quarter via goals from Dan Houston, Pat Lipinski and Lachie Schultz in the first five minutes. And there should have been more if not for sloppy finishing forward of centre.

Mansell ended a run of four straight Collingwood goals when he ran down a 50m through ball from Seth Campbell in the goal square.

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11th vs 17th heading into round 16 didn’t jump off the page, and despite the size of both fanbases, they were put through a tough watch, full of sloppy mistakes on a sunny, but chilly winter’s day that hovered around 10 degrees.

Ed Allan followed Tim Taranto around in the first half and restricted the influence of the two-time Jack Dyer Medallist, but the role was shifted, and the Richmond star burst to life, kicking three goals in the third quarter after pushing forward.

Taranto added a fourth in the final quarter, as Richmond rolled up its sleeves and fought out the contest, but it was Collingwood that will head into July hunting another finals berth under McRae.

Mansell back in action

Rhyan Mansell returned for just his first game since round one after recovering from a fractured wrist and stress fracture in his foot out of the loss to Carlton and ignited his season with an eye-catching display. The Tasmanian finished with three goals, including a stunner from the boundary, and didn’t stop working until the end, running down Pat Lipinski with a desperate tackle in the dying moments.

Veteran forward impacts again

Tim Membrey is without a contract for 2027 but putting his hand up each week to secure another contract at Collingwood. The Magpies are hunting key forwards in the trade and free agency space, but have a good depth option in Membrey. The veteran had an almost day with 2.2 and missed a couple of other shots, but has provided a reliable target since signing with the Magpies as a delisted free agent at the end of 2024.

COLLINGWOOD 2.3 8.6 11.10 15.16 (106)

RICHMOND 2.3 3.3 7.6 11.6 (72)

GOALS

Collingwood: Schultz 4, Daicos 3, Membrey 2, Buller 2, Lipinski 2, Houston, De Goey

Richmond: Taranto 4, Mansell 3, Alger 2, Grlj, Balta