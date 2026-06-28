The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Saturday's games in round 16

Mitch Georgiades and Max Michalanney during Showdown 60 in R16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MITCH Georgiades and Max Michalanney have both been fined after an altercation in the Showdown on Saturday night.

The pair came together in the second quarter when Georgiades got stuck into Michalanney for a turnover in defensive 50, which led to a Power goal.

Georgiades has been fined $3125, which can be reduced to $1875 with an early plea, for instigating a melee while Michalanney has been fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea, for striking Georgiades in retaliation.