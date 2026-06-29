The coaches' votes for the round 16 games are in

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal in the match between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has surged clear in the race for the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player Award, while Patrick Cripps' hot form continued.

Daicos polled 10 votes for his 37-disposal, three-goal performance against Richmond at the MCG on Saturday.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

That saw him climb onto 93 votes overall to be 15 clear of Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli, who had the bye in round 16.

Luke Jackson took home six votes for his performance in Fremantle's comfortable win over Gold Coast to sit third on 76.

Cripps landed nine votes in Carlton's victory against West Coast to move onto 58 for the season, but his form under interim coach Josh Fraser has been red hot.

Since Fraser took over from Michael Voss, Cripps has polled 46 of a possible 60 votes.

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Daicos' display was one of five perfect 10s in round 16, alongside Hawthorn co-captain Jai Newcombe, Port Adelaide star Zak Butters, North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel and Docker Andrew Brayshaw.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Brisbane v Sydney

9 Chad Warner (SYD)

8 Will Ashcroft (BL)

5 Conor McKenna (BL)

4 Zac Bailey (BL)

2 Josh Dunkley (BL)

2 Levi Ashcroft (BL)

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

6 Cameron Mackenzie (HAW)

6 Will Day (HAW)

4 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

2 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)

1 Callum Brown (GWS)

1 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

Carlton v West Coast

9 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 Sam Walsh (CARL)

7 Ben Ainsworth (CARL)

4 George Hewett (CARL)

1 Lachie Cowan (CARL)

1 Harley Reid (WCE)

Collingwood v Richmond

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

7 Tim Taranto (RICH)

7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

2 Josh Daicos (COLL)

2 Lachie Schultz (COLL)

1 Dan Houston (COLL)

1 Jack Crisp (COLL)

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

7 Jordon Sweet (PORT)

7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

2 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

2 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

2 Josh Lai (PORT)

North Melbourne v Essendon

10 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

7 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

6 Caleb Daniel (NMFC)

5 Sam Durham (ESS)

1 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

1 Luke Parker (NMFC)

Fremantle v Gold Coast

10 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

6 Michael Frederick (FRE)

6 Luke Jackson (FRE)

4 Brennan Cox (FRE)

3 Murphy Reid (FRE)

1 Karl Worner (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

93 Nick Daicos COLL

78 Marcus Bontempelli WB

76 Luke Jackson FRE

69 Isaac Heeney SYD

65 Max Holmes GEEL

64 Zak Butters PORT

64 Jai Newcombe HAW

60 Max Gawn MELB

58 Patrick Cripps CARL

55 Bailey Smith GEEL

54 Kysaiah Pickett MELB

52 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

52 Lachie Neale BL