COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has surged clear in the race for the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player Award, while Patrick Cripps' hot form continued.
Daicos polled 10 votes for his 37-disposal, three-goal performance against Richmond at the MCG on Saturday.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
That saw him climb onto 93 votes overall to be 15 clear of Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli, who had the bye in round 16.
Luke Jackson took home six votes for his performance in Fremantle's comfortable win over Gold Coast to sit third on 76.
Cripps landed nine votes in Carlton's victory against West Coast to move onto 58 for the season, but his form under interim coach Josh Fraser has been red hot.
Since Fraser took over from Michael Voss, Cripps has polled 46 of a possible 60 votes.
Daicos' display was one of five perfect 10s in round 16, alongside Hawthorn co-captain Jai Newcombe, Port Adelaide star Zak Butters, North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel and Docker Andrew Brayshaw.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Brisbane v Sydney
9 Chad Warner (SYD)
8 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Conor McKenna (BL)
4 Zac Bailey (BL)
2 Josh Dunkley (BL)
2 Levi Ashcroft (BL)
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20:08
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06:21
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07:35
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03:29
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08:18
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00:41
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00:33
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01:24
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00:33
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00:47
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00:50
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00:57
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00:42
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00:30
Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney
10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
6 Cameron Mackenzie (HAW)
6 Will Day (HAW)
4 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
2 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)
1 Callum Brown (GWS)
1 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
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20:08
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11:08
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08:49
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03:29
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08:17
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00:38
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00:42
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00:34
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00:30
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01:26
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00:42
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01:09
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00:47
Carlton v West Coast
9 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
8 Sam Walsh (CARL)
7 Ben Ainsworth (CARL)
4 George Hewett (CARL)
1 Lachie Cowan (CARL)
1 Harley Reid (WCE)
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20:11
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08:57
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08:34
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08:17
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03:29
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00:30
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00:38
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00:52
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00:56
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00:59
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00:42
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00:41
Collingwood v Richmond
10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
7 Tim Taranto (RICH)
7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
2 Josh Daicos (COLL)
2 Lachie Schultz (COLL)
1 Dan Houston (COLL)
1 Jack Crisp (COLL)
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20:11
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03:28
-
08:17
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08:39
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02:31
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10:36
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00:52
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00:48
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01:08
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00:55
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00:56
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01:01
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00:37
Port Adelaide v Adelaide
10 Zak Butters (PORT)
7 Jordon Sweet (PORT)
7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
2 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
2 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
2 Josh Lai (PORT)
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20:13
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12:56
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07:18
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03:28
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08:18
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02:34
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01:26
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00:28
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00:47
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00:51
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00:45
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00:56
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00:42
North Melbourne v Essendon
10 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
7 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
6 Caleb Daniel (NMFC)
5 Sam Durham (ESS)
1 Colby McKercher (NMFC)
1 Luke Parker (NMFC)
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20:12
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10:00
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06:33
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02:30
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03:29
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08:16
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00:48
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01:36
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00:38
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00:51
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00:48
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00:41
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00:41
Fremantle v Gold Coast
10 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
6 Michael Frederick (FRE)
6 Luke Jackson (FRE)
4 Brennan Cox (FRE)
3 Murphy Reid (FRE)
1 Karl Worner (FRE)
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20:11
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07:41
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07:00
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02:11
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03:29
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08:17
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00:47
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00:38
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00:54
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00:29
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00:59
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01:15
LEADERBOARD
93 Nick Daicos COLL
78 Marcus Bontempelli WB
76 Luke Jackson FRE
69 Isaac Heeney SYD
65 Max Holmes GEEL
64 Zak Butters PORT
64 Jai Newcombe HAW
60 Max Gawn MELB
58 Patrick Cripps CARL
55 Bailey Smith GEEL
54 Kysaiah Pickett MELB
52 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
52 Lachie Neale BL