Joel Amartey needs Sydney to have a deep finals run to play again in 2026

Joel Amartey kicks the ball during Sydney's clash against West Coast in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY key forward Joel Amartey suffered an Achilles tendon injury during the final quarter of Thursday night's loss to Brisbane, with the club confirming the news on Monday afternoon.

Subsequent scans confirmed a partial tear that will sideline the 26-year-old for the next 10 weeks.

The timing is disastrous for both player and club.

Amartey had featured in all 15 games so far this season, firmly cementing his spot in the Swans' three-tall forward structure while averaging eight disposals and a goal per game. While he is set to begin rehabilitation immediately, Sydney will have to launch a deep finals run to give him any chance of returning this season.

Adding to the intrigue is Amartey's looming contract status. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, when the three-year extension he signed back in 2023 expires.

While the Swans have reportedly offered him a lucrative five-year deal to stay in Sydney, his injury comes amid significant interest from rival Victorian clubs.

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Amartey's extended absence forces a major disruption to the Swans' settled three-tall forward structure just as the team is preparing for a critical run toward the finals.

Hayden McLean is the overwhelming favourite to replace Amartey. Despite being squeezed out of the AFL side by marquee forward Charlie Curnow this year, McLean's dominant six-goal VFL performance last weekend makes him the logical straight-swap choice.

Following Sydney's loss to Brisbane on Thursday, Peter Ladhams is less likely to make a permanent move forward. He proved better suited to competing with Brodie Grundy for ruck minutes or serving as a flexible back-up, having spent the match resting or floating across the forward half while Grundy was rucking.

The shake-up also lands heavily on Logan McDonald, who must now shoulder greater tactical responsibility and an increased presence as a primary focal point in the team's attack.

The loss adds to a growing injury list; Tom Papley is still a week or so away with a calf strain, while Justin McInerney faces up to two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. However, there is hope for Braeden Campbell, who could yet play a role in the back end of the season after a long injury lay-off.