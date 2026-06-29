Essendon's record of 20 consecutive wins in a season is likely to be surpassed, says Matthew Lloyd

Fremantle players after their win over Gold Coast in R16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has the ability to set the all-time record for consecutive wins in a season and break through the 20-game mark set by Essendon in 2000, according to Bombers champion Matthew Lloyd.

The Dockers extended their club-record streak to 14 games on Sunday when they crushed Gold Coast by 51 points, with their most recent loss remaining the round one defeat to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

Sydney is now the only team to have won its most recent game against Fremantle, beating the ladder leaders in round 17 last season at the SCG, with the teams set to clash in a Thursday night blockbuster at Optus Stadium in round 18.

Lloyd, whose Bombers started the 2000 season 20-0, lost their only game in that famous season to the Western Bulldogs in round 21 before claiming the premiership.

Fremantle would need to beat Greater Western Sydney (Canberra), Sydney (Optus Stadium), Port Adelaide (Adelaide Oval), West Coast (Optus Stadium), the Western Bulldogs (Optus Stadium) and Melbourne (MCG) to match the Bombers record.

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They would then face Adelaide at Optus Stadium with the chance to set a new record.

"I think they are capable of doing it. They are dog hungry, and they are not relenting," Lloyd told AFL.com.au's Access on Monday morning.

"No-one seems to be getting close to them, and if a team does, they'll just put the foot down and they'll get a hold of them anyway. I think they are fully capable.

"They have the Sydney Swans in two weeks, but on what I saw of the Swans on the weekend, Fremantle's depth looks far too good and I don't see where their next loss is coming from."

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Lloyd joked that he would be "happy if they get to 19, but not 20", with the Bombers' record under serious threat for the first time since St Kilda started the season 19-0 in 2009 before losing to Essendon by two points.

Geelong started its 16-game streak too late in the season in 2022 to threaten the Bombers' record but had a runway to match it in 2007 before Port Adelaide snapped their 15-game run.

Longest winning streaks in a season

20 – Essendon (2000)

19 – St Kilda (2009)

19 – Melbourne (1955)

18 – Collingwood (1929)

16 – Geelong (2022)

16 – Brisbane (2001)

16 – Carlton (1995)

15 – Geelong (2007, 2008)

15 – Essendon (1981)

15 – Collingwood (1903)

14* – Fremantle (2026)