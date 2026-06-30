Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

DAYNE Zorko is likely to play on for Brisbane in 2027, with coach Chris Fagan saying it would be the veteran's call on whether he'd go around for a 16th season.

Zorko is currently on the comeback trail from a quad injury, but in his seven games this season has shown he is as valuable as ever for the two-time premiers.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Fagan said he expected the future of the 37-year-old to be sorted out "over the next few weeks".

"If he finishes the year off well, I'm sure that he'll get a contract for next year. I wouldn't have thought that's in any doubt," Fagan said.

"He's had a few injury challenges this year, but he's working hard to get his body right.

"We'll give him every opportunity to play on next year.

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"In some ways it'll be Zorks' call, I would have thought ... given the career he's had. It'll be his call whether to go on.

"I don't see that as a major issue. That'll just be sorted out some time over the next few weeks."

Since being drafted from Broadbeach as a mature-age recruit in late 2011, Zorko has gone on to win five Merrett-Murray medals, captain his club, be named an All-Australian twice and be part of two premierships.

He has played 311 games and is just 11 behind the club record held by Simon Black.

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Zorko's experience has been invaluable for years and could be even more so next year should the unresolved futures of free agents Zac Bailey and Lachie Neale not go the Lions' way.

"He's a good playing coach within the group," Fagan said.

"His story is amazing. He wasn't an 18-year-old prodigy. It took him until he was 22 or 23 to break in and start up his career.

"He's got a lot of life lessons he can pass on to others about perseverance and resilience and those sorts of things. He's incredibly valuable in that way.

"He's not hesitant to pass that on to others. He wants to leave a legacy and I'm sure he'll leave a great legacy."



Zorko (quad) and co-captain Hugh McCluggage (calf) will be unavailable for Thursday night's blockbuster against Geelong, but are expected back the following week against Essendon.