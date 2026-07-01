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GETTABLE co-host Riley Beveridge holds a seemingly unassailable five-point lead at the top with Sarah Black and Nathan Schmook sitting equal second as we enter the home stretch.

Beveridge is playing it safe with his tips this weekend, but there's a difference in opinion among the trio over the Geelong v Brisbane and Gold Coast v Collingwood matches.

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Just two of our experts are picking North Melbourne to get past Port Adelaide but six teams have received no love from our crew.

Check out the R17 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 10 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 102

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 10 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 97

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - five points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 97

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 96

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 13 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 96

CHAD WINGARD

Geelong - 22 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 96

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 21 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
North Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 95

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - two points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 95

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 95

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - six points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
North Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 95

JOEL PETERSON

Geelong - eight points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 92

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane - 14 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 90

TOTALS

Geelong 8-4 Brisbane
Sydney 12-0 Western Bulldogs
West Coast 0-12 Adelaide
Hawthorn 12-0 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Fremantle
Gold Coast 4-8 Collingwood
Richmond 0-12 Carlton
Essendon 0-12 St Kilda
Port Adelaide 10-2 North Melbourne