GETTABLE co-host Riley Beveridge holds a seemingly unassailable five-point lead at the top with Sarah Black and Nathan Schmook sitting equal second as we enter the home stretch.
Beveridge is playing it safe with his tips this weekend, but there's a difference in opinion among the trio over the Geelong v Brisbane and Gold Coast v Collingwood matches.
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Just two of our experts are picking North Melbourne to get past Port Adelaide but six teams have received no love from our crew.
Check out the R17 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - 10 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 102
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 10 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 97
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - five points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 97
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 96
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - 13 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 96
CHAD WINGARD
Geelong - 22 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 96
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 21 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 95
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - two points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 95
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 95
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - six points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 95
JOEL PETERSON
Geelong - eight points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 92
GEMMA BASTIANI
Brisbane - 14 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Collingwood
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 90
TOTALS
Geelong 8-4 Brisbane
Sydney 12-0 Western Bulldogs
West Coast 0-12 Adelaide
Hawthorn 12-0 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Fremantle
Gold Coast 4-8 Collingwood
Richmond 0-12 Carlton
Essendon 0-12 St Kilda
Port Adelaide 10-2 North Melbourne