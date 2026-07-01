Our footy experts have made the call on round 17

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GETTABLE co-host Riley Beveridge holds a seemingly unassailable five-point lead at the top with Sarah Black and Nathan Schmook sitting equal second as we enter the home stretch.

Beveridge is playing it safe with his tips this weekend, but there's a difference in opinion among the trio over the Geelong v Brisbane and Gold Coast v Collingwood matches.

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Just two of our experts are picking North Melbourne to get past Port Adelaide but six teams have received no love from our crew.

Check out the R17 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 10 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Collingwood

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 102

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 10 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 97

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - five points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Collingwood

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 97

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 12 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Collingwood

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 96

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 13 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 96

CHAD WINGARD

Geelong - 22 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 96

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 21 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Collingwood

Carlton

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 95

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - two points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Collingwood

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 95

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 12 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 95

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - six points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Collingwood

Carlton

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 95

JOEL PETERSON

Geelong - eight points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Collingwood

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 92

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane - 14 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Collingwood

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 90

TOTALS

Geelong 8-4 Brisbane

Sydney 12-0 Western Bulldogs

West Coast 0-12 Adelaide

Hawthorn 12-0 Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Fremantle

Gold Coast 4-8 Collingwood

Richmond 0-12 Carlton

Essendon 0-12 St Kilda

Port Adelaide 10-2 North Melbourne