Darcy Moore during the Round 11 match between Collingwood and Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Darcy Moore has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering another hamstring setback.

The 30-year-old is set to undergo surgery on the latest injury, which occurred during training on Tuesday, with the club putting a line through him for the rest of the year.

Moore has played just four matches this year and recently travelled to the United States to meet specialists.

He previously suffered a hamstring injury in Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking game on May 23. Moore was also recovering from an inflamed bursa on his knee.

"I'm disappointed to be missing the remainder of the season after what's already been a challenging year for me personally, not being able to consistently get out on the field and contribute to the team," Moore said.

"While I'm gutted that my 2026 season has come to an early end, I'll continue working closely with our high-performance team and put everything into my rehabilitation to ensure I'm ready for the start of pre-season.

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"I also want to thank the fans in the Magpie Army for their support and well wishes over this time. Injuries are never easy but having the passionate support of so many of you makes the recovery and return much easier."

Magpies football boss Charlie Gardiner said Moore would have surgery before undergoing rehabilitation in a bid to be fit for the start of pre-season.

"Although Darcy has had a challenging year individually and won’t play again this season, he'll continue to play an important leadership role, driving performance and supporting our players and coaches over the coming weeks," Gardiner said.

The Pies have welcomed back defender Brayden Maynard for this week's clash against Gold Coast, but Isaac Quaynor will miss with an ankle problem.