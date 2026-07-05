A host of key Hawks are racing to be fit for Saturday night's clash against Carlton

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is set to regain star forward Nick Watson for Saturday night's clash against Carlton, but mystery surrounds the return of midfielder Conor Nash.

Nash hasn't played since round 11 due to a complex neck injury and doesn't have a return date just yet.

The Irishman is dealing with a disc issue in his neck, which is causing a nerve issue down his arm.

Hawthorn has consulted external specialists across the country and until Nash regains his strength back in his shoulder, neck and arm, he isn't allowed to return to contact training.

Similar cases from different sports, including rugby league, have taken at least six weeks to recover from, and sometimes up to multiple months.

Learn More 18:59

Nash has made improvement over the past few weeks and been involved in non-contact training, but progress has been slow.

With seven rounds to play in the home and away season, plus another looming finals campaign, there is enough time for Nash to play again in 2026, but the clock is starting to tick.

Watson trained at the Kennedy Community Centre on Saturday before the Hawks lost to Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston.

The small forward was cleared of a hamstring strain out of the win over Greater Western Sydney, but missed the trip due to tightness and is on track to play this weekend.

Josh Battle also didn't face the Demons after having his appendix removed on Thursday night. The All-Australian will be given the chance to face the Blues, but is expected to need more time to recover from surgery.

Noah Mraz thrived in his absence and was one of the few positives in the loss to Melbourne, hauling in 12 marks - including six contested to equal the record on debut by James Podsiadly - to go with nine intercepts from 16 disposals after waiting almost two full seasons for his first AFL opportunity.

Ned Reeves is also expected to miss one more game with a knee joint issue.

Karl Amon (knee) and Jarman Impey (hamstring) will both face fitness tests, but are on track to play on Saturday night.

Sam Mitchell's side remains in third spot on 42 premiership points, but Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne have all narrowed the gap to half a game as the fight for a top-four spots tightens.