Ben Long and Matthew Kennedy both had charges downgraded at the AFL Tribunal

Brayden Maynard and Ben Long tangle in front of the umpire during the Round 17 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's Ben Long has had a win of sorts at the AFL Tribunal, having his two-game suspension downgraded to one match.

The Suns forward was offered a two-match ban for rough conduct on Collingwood's Brayden Maynard, which sparked a wild all-in brawl at half-time in the Pies' six-point win at People First Stadium.

Long had floored Maynard with a hard hit into the body, leading to the Pie remonstrating as the siren sounded for the main break.

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The Suns successfully argued the impact grading from high to medium, wth the Tribunal saying Maynard had "made himself vulnerable" while antagonising Bailey Humphrey and exposed his torso to the hit.

Maynard and Touk Miller accepted $5000 fines for 'other misconduct' after making contact with an umpire as the melee erupted.

A total of 17 players were fined for their roles in the melee, with all of those sanctions accepted.

In the other case on Tuesday night, Western Bulldogs midfielder Matthew Kennedy's one-match ban was overturned.

Kennedy was suspended for forceful front-on contact on Caiden Cleary in the Dogs' loss to Sydney.

The 29-year-old caught Cleary high as both were chasing a loose ball during the second quarter of the 35-point defeat at the SCG.

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The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, but the Dogs successfully argued for the impact to be downgraded to low, meaning Kennedy can escape with a $2000 fine.

It means he is now free to take on West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

More to come