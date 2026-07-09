Noah Anderson looks dejected after Gold Coast's loss to Collingwood in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Emily Patterson and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Emily takes us inside the Sydney camp ahead of Thursday night's clash against Fremantle

- Dean Cox v Justin Longmuir - the friendship that becomes a rivalry

- Which Dockers defender gets the big job on Charlie Curnow?

- This is last chance saloon for Gold Coast in match against Adelaide

- Port Adelaide's impressive stat line under Josh Carr

- Can the Giants continue marching on after last week's win over Geelong?

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