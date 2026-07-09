Insisting he has "loved every moment" of being Essendon's interim coach, Dean Solomon is yet to speak with the Bombers about potentially staying on full-time

Dean Solomon during the round 17 match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, on July 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

YET TO put his hand up for the full-time job, Dean Solomon insists he has "loved every moment" of his stint as interim Essendon coach.

Solomon, a key member of the Bombers' last premiership back in 2000, is remaining positive through one of the club's most barren eras.

Essendon (1-15) has lost 28 of its past 29 games across more than 12 months, with Solomon yet to win in five starts since taking over as coach when Brad Scott was sacked in May.

Solomon says he is yet to talk with Bombers president Andrew Welsh about applying to stay on as coach beyond this season.

His chances of securing the permanent job are dwindling though with every heavy defeat, the latest being a 67-point smashing by St Kilda last Sunday.

A passionate Bomber, Solomon has already declared he will stay at the club even if he doesn't become the senior coach.

Learn More 01:41

"It's a tough challenge, but it's the second time I've fulfilled the interim coaching role," said Solomon, who was interim Gold Coast coach in 2017 after Rodney Eade was sacked.

"If it's not a challenge, it's not worth it. I've always thought that.

"I've actually loved every moment of this, and this is where people get to work on trying to find solutions and look to the future.

"It's about what can we do and who wants to come along for the ride.

Learn More 37:09

"I've actually really enjoyed it.

"For our members and supporters, we understand that the weekends haven't looked great.

"But just being sure that we were doing everything we can on the inside to ensure that medium to long term we will be in good health."

Essendon sits last and appears headed for its first wooden spoon since 2016 ahead of a daunting trip to the Gabba to face reigning premier Brisbane.

The Lions put them to the sword with a 64-point win at Marvel Stadium in round eight, but Solomon is taking heart from Essendon's last match in Brisbane.

Last year, the Bombers pushed the Lions to 18 points at the Gabba when the visitors were decimated by injuries.

"We get to go on the road against the best in the comp and compare ourselves," Solomon said.

"Last year we went up there, a very similar situation, undermanned, and did quite well."

Andrew McGrath after the round eight match between Essendon and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

James Hird, who coached Essendon during the supplements saga and quit back in 2015, is certain to be interviewed by the Bombers' coaching panel.

Untried assistants Hayden Skipworth (Collingwood), James Kelly (Geelong), Corey Enright (St Kilda) and Jaymie Graham (Fremantle) will also likely go through the process.

Sydney premiership coach John Longmire, who exited the Swans at the end of 2024, has been coming around to the possibility of taking on the giant rebuild.