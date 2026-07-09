Zac Bailey and Lachie Neale's futures at Brisbane are still up in the air

Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during the Round 17 match between Brisbane and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on July 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan is "optimistic" free agent Zac Bailey will stay with the Lions and knock back a big-money deal to join Adelaide.

Bailey has reportedly been offered close to $10 million by the Crows to sign a seven-year contract.

As recently reported by AFL.com.au, the Lions have upped their offer to match the seven years, although the financial terms would be less for the dynamic half-forward.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Fagan said he wasn't across the specifics of either Bailey or fellow free agent Lachie Neale's futures, but hopeful they would stay.

"I feel optimistic about Zac," Fagan said.

"I don't know why I do, but I do. I know he loves being here, so (I'm) optimistic there."

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Neale, who is an unrestricted free agent, is being courted by clubs all around the country as he enjoys another stellar season.

"To be honest, I don't know a lot about the workings of all that," Fagan said.

"I'm just their coach, and I only care about the here and now, both from a performance perspective and how they're going as people.

"So, that's where I tend to focus my energy, and I'm hopeful both those boys will stay, but it's sort of hard to give a running commentary, and there's always lots of people who think they know what's going on.

"They seem to know more than what I do, so I'll leave it at that."

Lachie Neale during the round 17 match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, on July 2, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Despite the speculation about their futures, the duo are compiling stellar campaigns, with Bailey kicking 23 goals from 15 games and Neale averaging 30 disposals and extracting the third-most clearances of any player in the League.

"They're playing great footy. You can't question that at all," Fagan said.

The Lions are set to be boosted ahead of Sunday's game against Essendon at the Gabba, with co-captain Hugh McCluggage (calf) and veteran Dayne Zorko (quad) both returning from injury, barring any last-minute mishaps.