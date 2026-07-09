Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Sydney in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THAT was a Grand Final preview then buckle up for September, with Fremantle and Sydney laying it all on the line in a classic home and away match before the Dockers stamped their authority in a powerful fourth quarter to win by 38 points at Optus Stadium.

In the biggest and most anticipated match of the season so far, the leading premiership contenders produced a ferocious contest for three quarters that was a final in every way bar name.

DOCKERS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

But the Dockers showed why they have been the ladder leaders for two months, soaking up the Swans' challenge and defying a five-day break to produce a scintillating nine-goal final quarter to win 15.21 (111) to 10.13 (73).

It was an incredible turnaround from the premiership favourites, who went goalless in the first half for the third time in their history but kicked 100 points in the second half, with goals raining down on Optus Stadium in the club's Starlight Purple Haze Game.

They trailed by two points early in the final term after Sydney superstar Charlie Curnow kicked his fifth goal, but the game turned for good after inspirational captain Alex Pearce ran with the flight and took an incredible goal-saving mark in defence.

From there, the Dockers kicked seven unanswered goals in a 14-minute burst that would have left the competition withering, opening up a 43-point lead when the game had looked destined to go down to the wire.

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Star forward Josh Treacy kicked two of his four goals during the burst, while Michael Frederick was electric with a pair of his own. Mason Cox put the finishing touches on his best performance as a Docker with a critical mark and goal.

Pat Voss and Jye Amiss also finished with two goals each, while midfielders Andrew Brayshaw (25 disposals and nine inside 50s), Caleb Serong (28 and seven clearances) and Murphy Reid (28 and five entries) were instrumental in the second-half fightback after the Dockers trailed by as much as 25 points.

For the Swans, Curnow looked unstoppable at stages and kicked brilliantly for his bag of five, while Errol Gulden's class stood out all night with 30 disposals and seven inside 50s.

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The final margin did not do justice to the sustained high pressure football they played for three quarters on the road, but they will need to assess how it came unstuck so badly late.

Sydney coach Dean Cox spoke in the build-up about the importance of centre ball-ups early in the game and making sure the Dockers didn't control terms through field position and their tall forwards.

He would have been thrilled with his players' ability to apply enough pressure to blunt Freo's weapons from the outset, utilising their own to kick the first three goals of the game and race to a 19-point lead at the first break.

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The battle between Luke Jackson and Brodie Grundy typified the match, with both big men throwing themselves at everything in a physical clash between two players contending for an All-Australian ruck spot.

It was Freo's midfielders who worked their way on top in the second quarter, led by Reid with 10 disposals for the term, but a run of six behinds for the quarter meant they gained no ground.

Sydney, meanwhile, drew on its class late with Gulden turning neatly on the wing and delivering a long inside 50 to Papley, who converted from long range to set the half-time margin at 22 points.

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The Dockers were goalless at half-time for just the third time in their history, but defender Jordan Clark got them rolling with a long running goal in the opening minute that sparked a shootout.

The key forwards from both teams asserted themselves on the contest, with Curnow sublime in a three-goal quarter that put him back in front in the Coleman Medal race.

Treacy and Voss got going for Freo, however, with Bolton slicing through traffic to kick a brilliant running goal from 50m after some earlier wayward attempts, with the Swans' lead cut to three points at the final break.

It all looked set for a grandstand finish in a potential Grand Final preview, but in the end the Dockers didn't even need Wharfie Time to get the job done in a blistering finish that further cemented them as the team to beat in 2026.

Freo's wonky radar returns early

Just as it did against Geelong in round 15, the pressure to kick a goal slowly mounted through the first half as the Dockers stacked behind upon behind. After kicking 0.5 in the opening term, the home team got on top for long periods in the second but could not convert, blazing away on occasions while Frederick, Amiss and Sam Switkowski all missed set shot chances. They went to half-time without a goal for just the third time in their history, and only the second time at home after kicking 0.3 against Geelong at Optus Stadium in 2020, and 0.1 against Adelaide at Football Park in 2009. The Dockers kicked nine consecutive behinds for a period during the first half against Geelong earlier this season but showed the maturity to turn it around and win. They did the same on Thursday night.

Cox makes his case

Mason Cox might have got his opportunity on Thursday night due to the five-day break and Fremantle being reluctant to aggravate Sean Darcy's troublesome knee on a short break, but he played like a man who didn't just want to keep the No.2 ruck spot warm. Cox had a huge aerial presence through the first half, both in front and behind the ball, taking five marks, including three contested grabs. Whoever plays alongside Luke Jackson needs to make an impact in limited game time, and Cox did that on Thursday night. The big Texan booted two goals in round seven against Carlton, but this was his most authoritative performance, adding some extra intrigue into the selection call facing Justin Longmuir.

FREMANTLE 0.5 0.11 6.16 15.21 (111)

SYDNEY 3.6 4.9 7.12 10.13 (73)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 4, Voss 2, Frederick 2, Bolton 2, Amiss 2, McVee, Cox, Clark

Sydney: Curnow 5, Papley 2, Lloyd 2, Hanily

BEST

Fremantle: Pearce, Treacy, Brayshaw, Reid, Clark, Serong, Bolton

Sydney: Curnow, Gulden, Warner, Grundy, Mills, Papley

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 55,966 at Optus Stadium