Zak Butters appears injured during the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER ROUND, another forced trade in AFL Fantasy Classic for the majority of the competition and there could be more dramas for some.

Port Adelaide's Zak Butters went down with an ankle injury on Saturday and is the most traded out player so far this week. So where do coaches go? Is it a member of Roy's Rollin' 22? Is it your chance to get Bailey Smith back?

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Some coaches may have another trade or two that need to be made to work in conjunction with Butters.

Jason Horne-Francis has been offered a one-match suspension by the Match Review Officer and Rory Laird has an ankle issue.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie run through the key trade option for round 19 as they count down to the Fantasy finals starting in a fortnight.

The Traders answer your questions in another huge episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders' round 18 scores.

6:00 - Crypto.com Trades of the Week.

7:55 - Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

9:20 - News of the week.

14:20 - Scale of Hardness.

18:10 - Rollin' 22 midfielders.

23:00 - Zak Butters trade targets.

30:00 - Other round 19 trade targets.

36:40 - Most popular trades and The Traders’ early moves.

38:55 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.