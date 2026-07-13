Marcus Bontempelli gestures to fans after the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings, which relate specifically to the topics, are as follows:

The gradings are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we delve into Fremantle's incredible ability to put the foot down, the history against Geelong, Hawthorn's rising star, how Brisbane got its willpower back, the broken club staggering towards the finishing line, and why the Bulldogs' season is starting to feel like it's on the brink.

Another tick for Izak Rankine the full-time midfielder. More centre bounce attendances than any other Adelaide player on Saturday night and made the most of it with 31 disposals, 14 contested possessions, seven clearances, eight tackles, eight inside-50s and nine score involvements to go with a smart crumbing goal.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 01:09

Where there's a Will, there's a way. And the Lions have their Will back. Ashcroft's form as the back-to-back reigning premier struggled through the first half of the season was a concern. But he's gone from averaging 5.7 ratings points per game across a disappointing seven-week stretch, to 15.2 across his last six matches. It's coincided with Brisbane winning five straight and returning to its flag-level best. He had 32 disposals, three goals, eight clearances and 13 score involvements in a super display on Sunday.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 01:45

Carlton's problem in the first half of the season was dealing with any type of adversity and now the Blues are facing their first real test for a good couple of months. Smashed by Hawthorn, and with the old enemy Collingwood on the horizon this weekend, all eyes will be trained on the response. Do the Blues revert to type? Or is this new-look side and its renewed wildcard hopes under interim coach Josh Fraser for real?

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Will Hayward leads the team off after his 200th match following the game between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies still have a sneaky 'could be a problem in September' feel about them. Looked in serious trouble at 5-7-1, but make that four wins in a row with one of the best and most influential footballers in the competition playing about as well as he ever has.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Pat Lipinski, Nick Daicos and Dan McStay sing the song in the rooms after Collingwood's win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Still unwatchable.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Archie Roberts and Andy McGrath during round 18 between Brisbane and Essendon at The Gabba, July 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The best teams have gears. This was Fremantle going from first to fifth in an instant. Goalless at half-time, 100 points in the second half. And it wasn't a one-off. Already this season, the Dockers have put together second-half bursts of 44-8 against Melbourne, 39-1 against Richmond, 36-6 against Hawthorn, 39-15 against St Kilda and 42-14 against Geelong. The most powerful team, with the best list, in the competition.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 02:57

Forget about any premiership hangover, Geelong might be the next in line to face the wrath of the uncompetitive Grand Final gods. Since 1996, there have been 14 teams that have lost a Grand Final by more than 40 points. None of them have ever won a final the following year, while more than half have missed finals completely. The Cats, who lost last year's decider by 47 points, have now copped five defeats from their last six and could be without Jeremy Cameron for the remainder of the season.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Learn More 04:33

Looks a broken club. Smashed around the ball, losing disposals 47 and contested footy by 27, and yet somehow still laid 35 fewer tackles than Adelaide. That's a sign that the effort and intensity have completely vanished. Remarkably, it was the sixth time this season the Suns have lost the tackle count by more than 20 in a single game. Astonishing.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Christian Petracca reacts after Gold Coast's loss to Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Weird, weird team. Have felt at times like they're just clinging on to the season, yet somehow have wins over very good sides in Hawthorn, Brisbane, Melbourne, Fremantle and now Geelong. Another opponent you wouldn't want to face in a wildcard game.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Finn Callaghan celebrates a goal with teammates during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong at Engue Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Ward has arrived as an AFL player. Among the best in the wet on Saturday night with 23 disposals, a goal, six clearances, seven tackles and seven score involvements. He's now the fifth-highest rated player in the entire competition across the last month.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Josh Ward in action during the match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob van Rooyen is Melbourne's finals wildcard. The third-highest rated player in the competition across the last month, behind only Nick Daicos and Chad Warner, and has pleasingly done it in multiple roles. Three goals against Adelaide as a primary forward, went into a secondary ruck role against Hawthorn and kicks five to go with 24 disposals, then returns to his station deep in attack and has six against Richmond.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 02:13

North Melbourne had a four-week stretch of genuine 50/50s and has started that 0-2. Simply must pull something out of the bag against either Melbourne or St Kilda across the next fortnight to keep its fading finals hopes alive.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Learn More 02:54

You could forgive a player in Zak Butters' position for starting to think about 2027, given the significant nature of the injury he suffered on Saturday and the likelihood he will depart Alberton at season's end. But that's not Butters. It's telling nobody at Port Adelaide is ruling him out for the year just yet. Typical of the determined, committed player he is, he'll be desperate for at least one more appearance in teal before 2026 is out.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Learn More 01:09

Six more weeks.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Adem Yze during Richmond's match against Collingwood in R16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

'Nas' has every club in the bag and on Saturday afternoon, he used just about all of them. He's got the driver, the irons and the wedges, but he also pulled out a few new tricks against Port Adelaide. His weight-off, outside-of-the-foot checkside while running at top speed to Rowan Marshall was arguably the kick of the year. The fact it came mere minutes after his deft little touch-pass to Liam Ryan felt like he was just showing off.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 01:08

The sustainability questions that have hovered over Sydney's all-out style this season aren't going away. Thursday night was the seventh time in 10 games that the Swans have conceded a score of 90-plus, and the fifth time they've conceded 100-plus in that same stretch. The fact Dean Cox's side leaked 100 in a half makes it all the more concerning.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Dean Cox addresses Sydney players during the match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

See the positives for what they are. West Coast had more scoring shots, more inside-50s, more tackles and more contested possessions than the Bulldogs, spent more time in front, and probably deserved more than what they left with. This young Eagles side will be OK.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Willem Duursma and Harley Reid chat after the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Despite the four points, it's progressively feeling like this season is on the brink. Never really looked convincing on Sunday, relied heavily on the brilliance of their captain Marcus Bontempelli when the tide was against them, have form and fitness issues clouding the makeup of their best team, and remain the only side in the top 11 on the ladder without a percentage above 100. A huge, must-win game away to Gold Coast on Sunday.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Learn More 00:52

FOOTY ASIDE …

It feels like France's World Cup to lose now. You could argue that with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, the French have the best collection of attacking talent we've seen in some time. They also have enough tournament savvy elsewhere in their squad to get them through. Plus, the competitors all have deficiencies. Spain will be its biggest test yet in this Wednesday's semi, but has been a little blunt in attack. Argentina is yet to look convincing and has been pushed to the limit by underwhelming opponents in Cabo Verde, Egypt and Switzerland. And while England is certainly capable, its football has been dour at times and it has now played successive gruelling fixtures first in high altitude and then in sweltering humidity.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.