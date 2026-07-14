Max Holmes and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during round 19 between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, July 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE RACE for the critical top six spots is narrowing as an out-of-sorts Geelong continues to slide before taking on St Kilda at its home fortress when the two sides open round 19 on Thursday night.

Sydney hosts Adelaide the following night in what looms as the match of the round, while Collingwood can build on its momentum when it meets traditional rivals Carlton under lights on Saturday.

Gold Coast will be out to get its season back on track against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, before Essendon and Greater Western Sydney close the round later that day.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 19 as well as a tip for each match.

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Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium

Thursday, July 16, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 17.11 (113) d St Kilda 12.10 (82), R19 2025

What it means

Geelong (9-8) is on the path to extending the 30-year streak of teams being beaten by more than 40 points in a Grand Final then failing to win a final the following year. The Cats have slumped to five defeats in their past six matches and dropped into the wildcard places as they have become too easy to score against while injuries continue to mount.

St Kilda (8-9) climbed into the top 10 for the first time in four weeks as it held off a brave Port Adelaide to seal back-to-back wins for just the second time this year. The Saints are well-placed to earn at least a wildcard spot and could continue their push for the top-six by snapping a 27-year hoodoo at GMHBA Stadium, where they have lost 13 in a row by an average 44 points.

Game shapers

Shannon Neale has continued to evolve as a key forward who is also capable of stepping into the ruck as he has booted 30 goals from 17 matches for the same 1.76 average as last season. The 23-year-old will now have an opportunity to take charge of the Cats' forward line with Jeremy Cameron set for a long stint on the sidelines and Saints defender Callum Wilkie in rare form.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has been in red-hot form as he has averaged 37.2 disposals in five matches for the Saints since returning from injury. The 23-year-old has put any concerns about how he might handle a tag behind him as he continues to carve up the opposition with his deft kicking whether playing more in the midfield or back half as he reaches 100 matches.

Early tip: Geelong by 11 points

Shannon Neale during round 13 between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, June 4, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney v Adelaide, SCG

Friday, July 17, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Adelaide 21.5 (131) d Sydney 5.11 (41), R12 2025

What it means

Sydney (13-4) was unable to withstand a second-half surge from Fremantle in a defeat that sends alarm bells ringing when combined with earlier losses to Hawthorn, Geelong and Brisbane. The Swans still have one hand on a top-two finish and a pair of home finals, but need to lay down a marker with a win over another premiership contender in the Crows before a more favourable run home.

Adelaide (11-6) put breathing space between itself and the other teams eyeing a top-six finish as it thumped Gold Coast in a percentage-boosting victory. The Crows have already started to claim big scalps with wins against the Cats, Demons and Bulldogs in recent weeks, though would make an even stronger statement with a triumph over a Swans side that now has some clouds forming above it.

Game shapers

Errol Gulden was seen as the missing piece of the Swans' puzzle while spending the first half of the season on the sidelines for the second consecutive year, and is now beginning to show why he is worth the wait. The 23-year-old has averaged 24.4 disposals in the five matches since his return, but in ominous signs for the Swans' rivals, was back to lead the charge with 30 touches against the Dockers.

Izak Rankine returned to playing as a full-time midfielder in the Crows' commanding win over the Suns and made the most of his opportunity with 31 disposals, seven clearances, eight tackles and nine score involvements. The livewire sent a reminder of his threat in the forward half with a clever crumbing goal as he looms as the spark that could ignite the Crows in their finals charge.

Early tip: Sydney by 17 points

Errol Gulden during round 18 between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium, July 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, July 18, 12.45pm ACST

Last time: Fremantle 13.14 (92) d Port Adelaide 13.8 (86), R22 2025

What it means

Port Adelaide (6-11) battled hard against St Kilda without quite having enough class and composure to claim victory in a continuation of what has become its theme for the year. The Power face a tough challenge as they look to limit the damage in a clash with the ladder-leading Dockers, with gun midfielder Zak Butters set for an extended spell on the sidelines and Jason Horne-Francis suspended this week.

Fremantle (15-2) locked in a finals spot and took a huge step towards sewing up just its second minor premiership as it put wayward kicking for goal behind it to blow away Sydney in a top-of-the-table clash. The Dockers strengthened their claim as the team to beat as they moved through the gears against the Swans, and should only need to avoid complacency to account for the injury-hit Power.

Game shapers

Miles Bergman will carry extra weight on his shoulders as the Power search for ways to cover the loss of Butters and Horne-Francis in their engine room, as well as a longer-term injury to captain Connor Rozee. The 24-year-old has shown in the past that he is a more than capable midfielder, as well as an exciting half-back, but will have to step up further in his third game back from a toe injury.

Murphy Reid continued his stellar season with the Dockers as he gathered 28 disposals and a game-high 12 score involvements in a star performance against the Swans. The 19-year-old is on track to earn an All-Australian jacket in just his second season as he becomes the icing on the cake for a Dockers midfield that has the right balance of ball winners and classy users.

Early tip: Fremantle by 37 points

Murphy Reid during round 18 between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium, July 9, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, July 18, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 18.11 (119) d North Melbourne 12.11 (83), R18 2025

What it means

North Melbourne (8-9) impressed with a spirited showing in a rare primetime slot, but was left to rue not quite mastering the big moments against the battle-hardened Collingwood. The Roos' third single-figure defeat this year will make it hard for them to snatch a finals spot with a horror run home that includes games against three current top-six sides, as well as the Cats, beginning with the Demons.

Melbourne (11-6) continued its flawless run at the MCG as it brushed aside Richmond for a ninth straight victory at the venue this season. The Demons still have little margin for error in the race for a top-six finish, with a tricky run home that begins with the improving Kangaroos at their preferred venue and includes the Cats, Dockers and Dogs, as well as the Suns and Power both on the road.

Game shapers

Tristan Xerri put a lingering groin issue aside to spend more time at centre bounces and rucking around the ground in a classic encounter with Pies big man Darcy Cameron. The Roos ruck was back to his combative best as he gathered 22 disposals, five clearances, seven tackles and 32 hit-outs and will need to produce much the same against Demons great Max Gawn to give his side a chance.

Tom Sparrow continues to brush off speculation over his future as he enjoys a breakout season while playing it out as an unrestricted free agent. The tough and tenacious 26-year-old is making the most of greater opportunities to step into the midfield as he averages career-highs for 22 disposals, 5.4 clearances, 6.1 tackles and 4.7 inside 50s to be an underrated key to the Demons’ rise.

Early tip: Melbourne by 19 points

Tom Sparrow during round four between Melbourne and Gold Coast at the MCG, April 5, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Collingwood v Carlton, MCG

Saturday, July 18, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 13.10 (88) d Carlton 12.11 (83), R6 2026

What it means

Collingwood (9-1-7) has turned its season around since the bye with four consecutive wins, including back-to-back thrillers against Gold Coast and North Melbourne. The Magpies have been far from convincing in recent weeks, but can turn to a dominant record of 13 victories in their past 15 matches against the Blues as they seek to put distance between themselves and their arch-rivals.

Carlton (8-9) hit its first speedbump under Josh Fraser as a seven-match winning streak came to an end in the pouring rain against Hawthorn. The Blues need to show they can bounce back from defeat for the first time since their interim coach took charge, especially with next to no margin for error as they face the old enemy with their own wildcard hopes hanging by a thread.

Game shapers

Josh Daicos played with a cool head while others lost theirs around him in the Magpies’ tense tussle with the Kangaroos, finishing as arguably the most impactful player on the ground with 33 classy disposals. The 27-year-old used all his experience and nous to blunt the Roos' last-gasp attack as he continues to enjoy a fine season, whether lining up in the midfield, on a wing or across half-back.

Will Hayward took time to get going in his first season with his second club, but has sparked back to life under caretaker coach Fraser since spending more time on a wing. The former Swans high-flier booted only three goals in his first seven matches with the Blues, but has since been important to the side's resurgence with his hard-running and composure in open spaces.

Early tip: Collingwood by eight points

Will Hayward and teammates during the round 13 match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG, June 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast v Brisbane, Optus Stadium

Saturday, July 18, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Brisbane 14.10 (94) d West Coast 11.9 (75), R2 2025

What it means

West Coast (4-13) continued to show signs of improvement as it gave the Western Bulldogs a scare, before paying the price for inaccuracy in front of goal when suffering a fifth loss of the year by under three goals. The Eagles matched the Dogs' midfield for long periods and finished with more contested possessions, but will face a different sort of challenge against the in-form reigning premiers.

Brisbane (11-6) gave its percentage a healthy boost as it steamrolled Essendon in a mismatch before taking its foot off the accelerator in the final term. The Lions have settled into the top four and can continue to push for a third-place finish, hoping to avoid a trip to Perth to face the Dockers in the first week of finals at a venue where they have a solid 5-3 record even during a period of success.

Game shapers

Brandon Starcevich was made to wait before making his club debut for the Eagles due to injury, but is now finding his feet with five matches under his belt before taking on his former side for the first time. The dual premiership player has added a solidity to the Eagles' defence with his ability to contain the craftiest forwards and is also starting to hurt the opposition more on the rebound.

Zac Bailey continues to seem untroubled by the speculation swirling around his future as he relishes spending more time in the Lions' midfield as well as being his usual threat in the forward half. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 21 disposals while also booting 25 goals in 16 matches, and showed he can be just as strong at the coalface with six clearances against the Bombers.

Early tip: Brisbane by 27 points

Brandon Starcevich during round 14 between North Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium, June 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Hawthorn, MCG

Sunday, July 19, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 16.13 (109) d Richmond 6.8 (44), R8 2025

What it means

Richmond (2-15) made a bright start against Melbourne before being outclassed as the game wore on to slump to a sixth straight defeat that leaves its season in danger of simply petering out. The Tigers remain committed to blooding young players and trying to claim small wins by staying in the contest for as long as possible when meeting sides with much bigger aspirations like the Hawks.

Hawthorn (11-1-5) bounced back from a humbling defeat to Melbourne when playing the conditions better than Carlton in a wet and wild encounter at the MCG. The Hawks still have room for improvement but can start making their move to try to chase down the Swans and claim a top-two spot with their next three games against the Tigers, Bombers and Kangaroos.

Game shapers

Dion Prestia has enjoyed a rollercoaster career that includes three premierships with the Tigers and countless injuries across his 16 seasons that started with six years at the Suns. The 33-year-old has lost much of the power and running capacity that made him a midfield weapon across the two clubs, but is now playing an important role guiding the next generation as he reaches 250 matches.

Jack Ginnivan has put a reputation for being a clever small forward during his time with the Magpies behind him as he has become a much more well-rounded player since joining the Hawks. The 23-year-old put all of his smarts on show when standing up in the wet to boot three goals in the opening half against Carlton, but it is his ability to link defence and attack that has become a key weapon for the Hawks.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 41 points

Dion Prestia during round 18 between Melbourne and Richmond at the MCG, July 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs, People First Stadium

Sunday, July 19, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 15.16 (106) d Western Bulldogs 14.12 (96), R9 2025

What it means

Gold Coast (7-10) remains just one win outside the wildcard spots despite a heavy defeat to Adelaide that made it seven losses in a row and led to coach Damien Hardwick declaring his side's year "effectively gone". The Suns have a huge task to turn around their season with a misfiring midfield and doubts over their hunger, as shown by losing the tackle count by more than 20 for the third consecutive week.

The Western Bulldogs (10-7) took their time to overcome a gallant West Coast before claiming a narrow victory that puts them in a strong position to make the finals and perhaps sneak into the top six. The Dogs missed an opportunity against the Eagles to boost a percentage that remains well behind the other top-six contenders, with the focus now turning to beating the Suns in what looms as a danger game.

Game shapers

Christian Petracca has quickly looked at home as he has averaged 24.9 disposals and booted 20 goals in 15 matches in his first season with the Suns, but has come under fire for a lack of defensive impact. The former Norm Smith Medal winner has laid only four tackles in the past four matches and needs to add a harder edge to his game to help the Suns turn around their form.

Aaron Naughton has shouldered much of the load in the Bulldogs' forward line since a season-ending injury to Sam Darcy, and is on track to back up his best campaign in front of goal last year with another 40 majors. The 26-year-old helped save the Dogs as the Eagles threatened an upset, while his five goals also extended his streak of kicking a major to an equal competition-leading 27 consecutive matches.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 12 points

Aaron Naughton during round 18 between Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, July 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, July 19, 4.40pm AEST

Last time: GWS Giants 16.7 (103) d Essendon 13.11 (89), R9 2026

What it means

Essendon (1-16) keeps finding new ways to pile on the pain as it added inaccuracy in front of goal to its many issues when booting 1.9 to the last change against Brisbane. The Bombers can take some positives from kicking seven goals in the final term, but will be concerned by giving up their biggest score yet under interim coach Dean Solomon ahead of taking on the at-times explosive Giants.

Greater Western Sydney (8-9) pulled off the equal biggest comeback in its history as it came from as much as 39 points down to overrun Geelong and surge right into the finals race. The Giants had already shown their best is good enough to beat the best in wins over the Lions, Demons and Dockers, but need to produce a similar performance against the Bombers to ideally boost their percentage.

Game shapers

Nate Caddy gave the Bombers a rare slice of joy this season when inking a deal to commit to the embattled club until 2031, then let his football do the talking with another strong performance against the Lions. The 21-year-old booted two goals even as his side was horribly outclassed to continue his run of kicking at least one major in every game this year and extending his streak to 20 matches.

Clayton Oliver has rediscovered his touch as a ball-winning beast to make an immediate impact in his first season with the Giants, with an average 31.9 disposals and 7.9 clearances both the second-highest counts in his illustrious career. The 28-year-old was back to his best with 36 disposals and nine clearances in the comeback win against the Cats and now looms as a key to the Giants' finals hopes.

Early tip: GWS Giants by 63 points