Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Richmond in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a forgotten Cat's return is just what Geelong needs, a young Eagle continues to impress plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 19 of the 2026 season.

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1) Targeting Ben King might not be the right move for the Hawks

Hawthorn has been flagged as a potential destination for Gold Coast spearhead Ben King if he decides to leave the Suns, but does the move actually make sense for the Hawks? Tall forward Mitch Lewis put together one of his best games for the club against Richmond, dominating in the front half with five first half goals in what was a scintillating display. Lewis has formed a dangerous three-pronged attack with veteran Jack Gunston and the exciting Mabior Chol this year, while youngsters Calsher Dear and Aidan Schubert are also waiting in the wings for an opportunity. So, will targeting King upset the apple cart if it means Lewis explores his options as an unrestricted free agent? Or does Sam Mitchell think King could be the long-term replacement for Gunston? On one hand, adding a player who is currently second in the race for the Coleman Medal would be a huge boost, but perhaps Lewis, a player who's already entrenched in the system and is putting together one of his best injury-free seasons, might also be a reasonable option. Only time will tell, but the King-Lewis storyline looms as a fascinating watch throughout the rest of the season as Hawthorn gears up for another September campaign and busy trade period. - Dylan Bolch

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2) This Bomber should be at the helm next year

Added to the leadership group this year, Sam Durham should be considered as Essendon co-captain in 2027. Andy McGrath was a worthwhile choice as Zach Merrett's successor, but Durham is the Bombers' most inspirational player, as he showcased again in Sunday's memorable win over Greater Western Sydney. His bash-and-crash style and willingness to put his body on the line at any opportunity make him Essendon's 'follow me' leader – an opportunity not always available to McGrath if stationed in defence – and he should be recognised as such alongside the current captain next year. – Dejan Kalinic

Sam Durham during Essendon's game against Greater Western Sydney in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

3) Gold Coast's 2026 has been a giant waste

Damien Hardwick was wrong last week when he said Gold Coast's season was "essentially gone", but he was right about one thing – the Suns don't deserve a spot in September. Although the Giants kept the door open to a wildcard spot for Gold Coast with their inexplicable loss to Essendon, this season is anything but what those from Carrara had in mind. An eighth straight defeat on Sunday against the Western Bulldogs all-but ensures that will be the case, which is a hammer blow for a club that won a maiden final last year and started 2026 with a blistering 3-0 start. Adding Christian Petracca in the off-season was meant to be one of the final pieces of the puzzle, but what has ensued has been a monumental waste of a year. Star players have been below their best, while others have looked frustrated. Blooding four players from the first round of last year's draft has been encouraging, but this wasn't meant to be a year of exploration, it was meant to be a year of confirmation. Perhaps we'll look back on it as the 'year the Suns had to have', but right now, it couldn't be more disappointing. – Michael Whiting

Gold Coast players after their loss to the Western Bulldogs in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

4) The Crows' forward line mix will be a fascinating watch

Adelaide's forward duo of Darcy Fogarty and Riley Thilthorpe proved on Friday night that they have matured into a dominant, highly clinical late-game force. Despite the soggy, slippery SCG conditions that are typically a nightmare for key targets, the pair completely took over the final quarter, with Fogarty booting three of his four goals in a final-term blitz and Thilthorpe acting as the perfect focal point before kicking the sealer. Their ability to stand tall and execute under immense pressure on the road proved that the Crows' forward line no longer needs to rely heavily on Taylor Walker to win blockbuster matches, despite the veteran kicking two bags of five goals so far this season. The three-match ban to Fogarty means Walker, who was managed against the Swans, will return to the side and play alongside Thilthorpe for the next three games. While it would be a brave move for Matthew Nicks to leave out Walker for finals, the commanding performance of the two younger players against the Swans will at least give him pause for thought as to whether three dominant key forwards really is better than two. - Emily Patterson

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5) This Cat's comeback has given them a much-needed spark

Geelong's crafty small forward Gryan Miers put to bed any injury concerns in his return to senior footy against St Kilda. Miers, who damaged his ACL earlier in the year, spent the past month in the VFL to regain confidence in his body. On Thursday night he made his return to AFL level, and what a return it was. The premiership forward kicked a game-high three goals with his signature soccer-style technique, to go with his 22 disposals and 12 score involvements in what was just his 10th game of the season. The Cats look like a far more damaging outfit with Miers in their line-up and while injuries to key players are mounting up, his return will give them a much-needed spark in the run to September. - Phoebe McWilliams

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6) The Eagles' defensive stocks are improving

The loss of Reuben Ginbey to a serious quad injury has come with the silver lining for West Coast of Rhett Bazzo's breakout season, with the 22-year-old producing his best performance for the club against Brisbane on Saturday night. Given more responsibility after Ginbey went down in round 15, Bazzo has proved his AFL credentials in a part of the ground where the Eagles have been stretched in 2026. Against the Lions, he had a game-high 11 spoils in his match-up on Logan Morris, taking four intercept marks and keeping his opponent to one goal with the help of some wayward kicking. While he has been stuck behind Ginbey, Harry Edwards and Tylar Young in the past, Bazzo is locking down his place in the Eagles' best backline with his ability to defend well one-on-one, read the play and intercept, and use the ball well. The Eagles should be excited about how the 195cm backman can perform next season alongside Ginbey and Edwards. – Nathan Schmook

Rhett Bazzo and Logan Morris during West Coast's game against Brisbane in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

7) Port may have found an unlikely midfield option

With Zak Butters out of action for possibly the remainder of the year, questions have already been raised over who could possibly fill the void, both in 2026 and beyond. And with plenty of non-Butters injury woes at the Power this week, the cupboards looked bare. Enter Joe Richards. Shuffled into the midfield, the small forward had a career-best 31 disposals against Fremantle, as well as six clearances, eight tackles and a goal to boot. While it's only one game, Richards stood tall against the competition's most formidable team, showing the Power that life after Butters - assuming the free agent departs to Victoria in the off-season - might not be all bad news. - Sophie Welsh

Joe Richards evades a tackle during Port Adelaide's game against Fremantle in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

8) Carlton's bottom end is a problem

The Blues have been on the mother of all rollercoasters this year. Poor form, second-half fadeouts, a sacked coach, then a sweet run of wins. But what the last two weeks have proven is that no amount of energy and enthusiasm can carry Carlton's bottom end. They might be trying their guts out, but there is a real lack of class about a section of the Blues' list, and against the best teams, that simply won't cut it. Strides have been made, young players have emerged – the form of Jagga Smith, Harry Dean, Talor Byrne, Billy Wilson and Cooper Lord is genuinely exciting – but the next frontier for the Blues is to flesh out a deeper, more reliable list. - Gemma Bastiani

Carlton players walk off the ground after the round 19 match against Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on July 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

9) The Demons have the best one-two punch in the AFL

It may not have the deepest midfield in the competition, but Melbourne has the best double act in Max Gawn and Kysaiah Pickett. Gawn is as reliable a superstar as the game has produced and is almost certain to win a ninth All-Australian blazer this year, while Pickett has become one of the AFL's best gamechangers since moving onto the ball. As North Melbourne got off to a fast start on Saturday, Gawn was on the bench recovering from an early collision and then took a position deep in the forward line and it wasn't until he went back in the middle that the Demons settled. Then it was Kozzy - Melbourne's best in a flat first half - setting up cousin Latrelle just before half-time to swing momentum the Demons' way and they didn't look back from there. As much as Steven King has his side playing a united team game, if the Demons are to go deep in September they need this twosome fit and firing all the way. – Howard Kimber