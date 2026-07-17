Adelaide has defied Sydney and some wet weather to win by 16 points

Darcy Fogarty celebrates a goal during round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ADELAIDE has stunned Sydney on a soggy Friday night at the SCG, fending off a late fightback to win by 16 points and shatter the Swans' unbeaten home streak.

The drama peaked in the final term when a superb rundown tackle on Nick Blakey by Zac Taylor set up a Luke Nankervis goal to reclaim a one-goal lead, just before Darcy Fogarty quickly added his third major of the quarter.

The Crows’ tall forwards continued to stand tall, with Riley Thilthorpe slotting the sealer to secure the brave victory.

SWANS V CROWS Full match details and stats

Operating as the most physically punishing, high-pressure team in the competition, the Crows' relentless tackling completely disrupted the match.

While Sydney’s offensive power relies on rapid ball movement to slice through opposition zones, the Swans ran head-first into the competition's premier pressure side.

Just as Fremantle did the week prior, Adelaide brought elite physical heat to choke Sydney's handball chains and force costly turnovers, leading the tackle count 72-59 and tackles inside 50 by a staggering 19-5.

The Swans still managed to edge the inside-50 count 59–56 but Adelaide dominated the clearances, winning that battle 51–38, and its defensive grit proved too much.

Fogarty led the way on the scoreboard for Adelaide with four goals from 20 disposals.

For the Swans, Tom Papley was instrumental with four goals, 24 disposals and two clearances.

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Meanwhile, a sore Isaac Heeney spent an extended period on the bench receiving treatment on his lower back late in the third term and during the three-quarter time break. Despite the injury, he still gathered 29 disposals, only bettered by Izak Rankine’s game-high 30 touches.

At the other end of the ground, Charlie Curnow was unable to extend his lead at the top of the Coleman Medal leaderboard, having been kept quiet all night to finish with just 0.2 and seven disposals.

Sydney opened the scoring through Warner and quickly added a second through Braeden Campbell in his first senior game for the year, but Adelaide soon seized total control, kicking five straight.

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After Neale-Bullen snapped the Crows’ first major from range, the ball remained camped in the Crows' forward half, completely choking the Swans' defensive exits.

Dominating both the air and the territory, Adelaide led inside 50s 18–11 and contested marks 9–2 to take a 21-point lead into quarter-time.

Returning from a quad injury, Logan McDonald started the second term with a converted free kick, though Thilthorpe quickly answered for the Crows by threading a goal from a tight angle.

As the rain resumed, the Swans surged despite losing Harry Cunningham, who was ruled out with concussion. The veteran left the ground for assessment but did not return after being caught by a Fogarty swinging arm and wrapped up in a high tackle.

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The hosts booted three unanswered goals as Warner and Papley both snagged their seconds, before the latter quickly snapped his third by capitalising when Heeney played to advantage on a denied Lachlan McAndrew mark.

By the main break, the Swans had wrestled back territory to trim the margin to eight points.

With slippery conditions making goals hard to come by, it took 17 minutes for James Rowbottom to break the deadlock and put the Swans in front. He added a second just a minute later to quickly extend the lead.

After Adelaide was held goalless in the third term, Sydney took a six-point lead into the final break.

The Crows' drought finally broke when Fogarty booted two quick goals in the space of two minutes to wrest back the lead. However, Papley quickly responded with a classy left-foot finish for his fourth of the night to level the score once more.

Warner takes early hanger

In a first-quarter highlight, Chad Warner launched for a Virgin AFL Mark of the Year contender on the half-back flank. Warner reached new heights as he ran and flew to pluck the ball over Luke Nankervis. However, the joy was short-lived, as he immediately turned the ball over directly to Mark Keane.

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Not again! Keays denied as review overturns goal

Nearly three years after a notorious goal-umpiring blunder cost Adelaide a finals berth against Sydney, history seemingly repeated itself with another dramatic decision. A first-quarter snap from Ben Keays was initially flagged as a goal, prompting players to reset for the centre bounce. However, a late score review overturned the call to a behind, leaving commentators in stitches over a fan's hilarious reaction directly behind the goals as they frantically gestured that the ball had actually missed.

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SYDNEY 3.2 7.3 9.8 10.11 (71)

ADELAIDE 6.5 8.5 8.8 13.9 (87)

GOALS

Sydney: Papley 4, Warner 2, Rowbottom 2, Campbell, McDonald

Adelaide: Fogarty 4, Thilthorpe 2, Neale-Bullen, Rankine, Rachele, McAndrew, Murray, Cumming, Nankervis

BEST

Sydney: Papley, Heeney, Warner, Blakey, McCartin, Mills

Adelaide: Milera, Dawson, Fogarty, Peatling, Soligo, Rankine

INJURIES

Sydney: Cunningham (concussion)

Adelaide: Nil



Crowd: 33,413 at the Sydney Cricket Ground