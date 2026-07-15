Play AFL Tipping in 2026

JOSH Gabelich and Cal Twomey are going against the grain this weekend as they look to claw back some ground on runaway leader Riley Beveridge.

Gabelich is the only one of our tipsters to pick a St Kilda upset over Geelong on Thursday night, while Twomey has selected Adelaide to get the chocolates against Sydney in their Friday night clash.

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Meanwhile, our team is divided over the Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs match with the Suns looking to break a seven-game losing streak.

Check out the R19 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 29 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9
Total: 117

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 23 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9
Total: 112

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 12 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 112

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 22 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9
Total: 111

JOSH GABELICH

St Kilda - four points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9
Total: 111

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - six points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9
Total: 109

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 17 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 109

CHAD WINGARD

Geelong - 22 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 109

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 17 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 108

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 21 points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 108

JOEL PETERSON

Geelong - six points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 106

GEMMA BASTIANI

Geelong - two points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8
Total: 105

TOTALS

Geelong 11-1 St Kilda
Sydney 11-1 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 0-12 Fremantle
North Melbourne 0-12 Melbourne
Collingwood 10-2 Carlton
West Coast 0-12 Brisbane
Richmond 0-12 Hawthorn
Gold Coast 6-6 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 0-12 Greater Western Sydney