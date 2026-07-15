Play AFL Tipping in 2026

JOSH Gabelich and Cal Twomey are going against the grain this weekend as they look to claw back some ground on runaway leader Riley Beveridge.

Gabelich is the only one of our tipsters to pick a St Kilda upset over Geelong on Thursday night, while Twomey has selected Adelaide to get the chocolates against Sydney in their Friday night clash.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Meanwhile, our team is divided over the Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs match with the Suns looking to break a seven-game losing streak.

Check out the R19 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 29 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 117

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 23 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 112

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 12 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 112

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 22 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 111

JOSH GABELICH

St Kilda - four points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 111

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - six points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 109

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 17 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 109

CHAD WINGARD

Geelong - 22 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 109

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 17 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 108

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 21 points

Adelaide

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 108

JOEL PETERSON

Geelong - six points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Collingwood

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 106

GEMMA BASTIANI

Geelong - two points

Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 105

TOTALS

Geelong 11-1 St Kilda

Sydney 11-1 Adelaide

Port Adelaide 0-12 Fremantle

North Melbourne 0-12 Melbourne

Collingwood 10-2 Carlton

West Coast 0-12 Brisbane

Richmond 0-12 Hawthorn

Gold Coast 6-6 Western Bulldogs

Essendon 0-12 Greater Western Sydney