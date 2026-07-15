JOSH Gabelich and Cal Twomey are going against the grain this weekend as they look to claw back some ground on runaway leader Riley Beveridge.
Gabelich is the only one of our tipsters to pick a St Kilda upset over Geelong on Thursday night, while Twomey has selected Adelaide to get the chocolates against Sydney in their Friday night clash.
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Meanwhile, our team is divided over the Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs match with the Suns looking to break a seven-game losing streak.
Check out the R19 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - 29 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 117
SARAH BLACK
Geelong - 23 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 112
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 12 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 112
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 22 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 111
JOSH GABELICH
St Kilda - four points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 111
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - six points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 109
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - 17 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 109
CHAD WINGARD
Geelong - 22 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 109
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 17 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 108
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - 21 points
Adelaide
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 108
JOEL PETERSON
Geelong - six points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Collingwood
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 106
GEMMA BASTIANI
Geelong - two points
Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 105
TOTALS
Geelong 11-1 St Kilda
Sydney 11-1 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 0-12 Fremantle
North Melbourne 0-12 Melbourne
Collingwood 10-2 Carlton
West Coast 0-12 Brisbane
Richmond 0-12 Hawthorn
Gold Coast 6-6 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 0-12 Greater Western Sydney