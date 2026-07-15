The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium

Mark Blicavs and Hunter Clark. Pictures: AFL Photos

MARK Blicavs has been managed among a remarkable seven changes for Geelong for Thursday night's huge clash against St Kilda.

Coming off a five-day break and hit hard by injuries, the Cats have swung the changes for their meeting with the Saints.

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Star forward Jeremy Cameron (shoulder) and Tanner Bruhn (neck) are out injured, while Jake Kolodjashnij and Jack Martin join Blicavs in being managed.

Mitch Knevitt and Jack Bowes have been dropped.

After hurting his throat in the loss to Greater Western Sydney, Jack Henry has been named to take his place.

Gryan Miers and recruit James Worpel are back for their first games since round 13 and round nine, respectively.

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Mark O'Connor, Brad Close, Mitch Edwards and Jhye Clark are also back in.

Jay Polkinghorne, who has kicked 20 goals in six VFL games this year, will make his AFL debut.

The Saints, also coming off a five-day break, are far more settled but have opted for one change with Hunter Clark recalled to replace the omitted Angus Hastie.

Geelong has lost three straight games to slip back to ninth with a 9-8 record, while the Saints are 8-9 in 10th.

The Saints have won four of the past seven meetings between the sides, but last tasted victory at GMHBA Stadium in round 10, 1999.

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THURSDAY, JULY 16

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.O'Connor, G.Miers, B.Close, J.Polkinghorne, M.Edwards, J.Clark, J.Worpel

Out: J.Kolodjashnij (managed), T.Bruhn (neck), M.Knevitt (omitted), J.Cameron (shoulder), J.Martin (managed), M.Blicavs (managed), J.Bowes (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: H.Clark

Out: A.Hastie (omitted)