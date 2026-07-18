West Coast impressed but couldn't lift a level when Brisbane demanded it

Kai Lohmann during round 19 between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, July 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has held off a spirited West Coast and now sits just one win and percentage from a top-two spot as its three-peat pursuit gains serious momentum.

The Eagles held a 22-point lead midway through the first quarter but were slowly reeled in by the Lions on the way to the 13.15 (93) to 10.9 (69) result at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

EAGLES v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Early rain saw conditions suiting any side prepared to get down and dirty, and West Coast was happy to throw themselves at every contest, but as the evening dried up so did the Eagles' scoring, kicking one goal in an hour of play as Brisbane slotted seven.

A blowout threatened, but the home side got back on track halfway through the third term to keep Brisbane within reach.

Despite best efforts, West Coast couldn't get the gap under two goals as the reigning premiers logged a sixth consecutive win after a slow start to the season.

Kai Lohmann was the spark up forward for the Lions with four goals, while Jake Waterman put his kicking yips behind him with five goals straight for the Eagles.

More to come

WEST COAST 5.2 6.4 8.7 10.9 (69)

BRISBANE 2.5 4.9 10.11 13.15 (93)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 5, Shanahan 3, Murdock, Duursma

Brisbane: Lohmann 4, Cameron 2, Bailey, Neale, Morris, McKenna, Hipwood, L.Ashcroft, Rayner