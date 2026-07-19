Nick Watson and Mitch Lewis finished with five goals apiece in Hawthorn's big win over Richmond

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during the match between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has put on a clinic at the MCG, dismantling an abysmal Richmond outfit to record a 70-point win on Sunday.

It was one of the most complete performances of the season from the Hawks, flexing their muscles on their way to a 18.14 (122) to 6.16 (52) victory.

TIGERS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

The win moves Hawthorn into third spot on the ladder, and within two points of Sydney in second with five rounds remaining.

Forward pair Mitch Lewis and Nick Watson were the stars of the show, booting five goals apiece.

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The Tigers had no answers for the dynamic duo, who wreaked havoc in what at times looked like more of a training drill for the Hawks.

Watson's liveliness in the front half was eye-catching, while Lewis' forward craft proved too much for Richmond's depleted backline.

The Hawks controlled the match from the outset, dominating Richmond in every key metric including disposals (+101), inside 50s (+9), tackles (+17) and marks (+38).

The margin at the main break was a whopping 63 points, the biggest half-time lead the Hawks have had during Sam Mitchell's tenure as coach.

Mitchell's backline orchestrated things throughout the afternoon, constantly repelling Richmond's attack while providing plenty of rebound out of the back half.

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While the Tigers clearly aren't at the level the Hawks are right now, it was a stark reminder to the rest of the competition that Hawthorn's best is scarily good.

Jarman Impey was sensational with 34 disposals, 11 marks and a major, while Josh Battle was also superb with 27 touches and a goal - his first in Hawks colours.

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Connor Macdonald continued his rich vein of form with 33 touches, while Massimo D'Ambrosio was prominent on the wing with 27 disposals.

Despite being smashed in the first three quarters, Richmond continued to fight all day, booting three goals to two to win the final term.

Midfield maestro Tim Taranto was busy for the Tigers with a team-high 27 disposals, while veteran defender Nathan Broad did a good job clamping Hawthorn's Jack Gunston.

Key forward Tom Lynch struggled throughout the afternoon with limited supply, but gave Tigers fans something to smile about when he slotted his 500th career goal late in the fourth term.

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Hawthorn forward Jack Ginnivan finished the game on the bench with back soreness, but the club hopes it is nothing major.

With a friendly fixture remaining on the run home, the Hawks will now eye off a top two berth, while Richmond is left to lick its wounds and reset ahead of a daunting task against the Western Bulldogs next week.

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Hawks' big forward conundrum

Hawthorn’s forward line has officially clicked. Key forward Mitch Lewis did all the damage early against Richmond, while exciting youngster Nick Watson continued his push for an unlikely Coleman Medal with an equal career-best haul. Lewis has now played 18 matches across the 2026 campaign, the most he's played in a season during his AFL career, putting together some strong form. The Hawks have been linked to Gold Coast Suns spearhead Ben King as a trade target, but what does that mean for Lewis' future? If he can continue to produce performances like he did against the Tigers, he'll be a valuable asset wherever he is, whether it's for Sam Mitchell or a rival club.

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Shining light for Tigers

It was a horror day for Richmond, but the return of young gun Sam Lalor was a definite positive for Adem Yze's side. Lalor was on managed minutes in his first match since round seven but got some valuable development minutes under his belt which included some midfield time. The star Tiger finished the day with 14 disposals, three clearances and a goal. It was the first time Lalor and fellow young gun Taj Hotton played together since being drafted together, but Hotton's day finished early after suffering an ankle injury. The 2024 pick No.12 has endured a wretched run to start his career, playing the final seven games in his debut season after recovering from the knee reconstruction he suffered in his draft year, before a bone stress reaction in his hip kept him out until round 15 this season.

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RICHMOND 0.5 2.6 3.11 6.16 (52)

HAWTHORN 5.4 12.9 16.11 18.14 (122)

GOALS

Richmond: Retschko, Lefau, Lalor, Brown, Lynch, McAuliffe

Hawthorn: Lewis 5, Watson 5, McCabe, Battle, Impey, Gunston, Greeves, Sicily, Chol, Mraz

BEST

Richmond: Taranto, Retschko, Broad, Hotton, Prestia

Hawthorn: Lewis, Watson, Impey, C.Macdonald, Hardwick, Battle, D'Ambrosio

INJURIES

Richmond: Hotton (ankle), Green (concussion)

Hawthorn: Ginnivan (back soreness)

Crowd: 49,127 at the MCG