Josh Ward and James Trezise during round eight between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, May 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN will go in as heavy favourites against Richmond with the two teams kicking off Sunday's action.

The Tigers made a bright start against Melbourne before being outclassed as the game wore on, slumping to a sixth straight defeat that leaves their season in danger of simply petering out.

TIGERS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Richmond remains committed to blooding young players and trying to claim small wins by staying in the contest for as long as possible when meeting sides with much bigger aspirations like the Hawks.

Last week's first-gamer Zane Peucker has gone straight back out of the side despite kicking a goal on debut, while Jasper Alger slotted two majors and also makes way along with the injured Ben Miller.

The good news for Richmond is the return of Sam Lalor after missing the previous 10 games with an Achilles issue, with Jayden Short also coming back from injury and Steely Green promoted.

Hawthorn bounced back from a humbling round 17 defeat to Melbourne, playing the conditions better than Carlton in a wet and wild encounter at the MCG last week.

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

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The Hawks still have room for improvement but can start making their move to try to chase down the Swans and claim a top-two spot with their next three games against the Tigers, Bombers and Kangaroos.

Nick Watson, Josh Battle and Josh Weddle all return, but their inclusions are balanced somewhat by injuries to Karl Amon (knee) and Will Day (calf), while Matt Hill has been omitted after playing his first two games.

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Gold Coast (7-10) remains just one win outside the wildcard spots despite a heavy defeat to Adelaide that made it seven losses in a row and led to coach Damien Hardwick declaring its year "effectively gone".

The Suns have a huge task to turn around their season with a misfiring midfield and doubts over their hunger as shown by losing the tackle count by more than 20 for the third consecutive week.

The inclusions of Ben Long and Dan Rioli should bring a bit of toughness back into the lineup, while a debut for tall forward Caleb Lewis will inject some vibrancy.

Will Graham (shoulder), Ethan Read and Nick Holman make way.

SUNS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

The Western Bulldogs (10-7) took their time to overcome a gallant West Coast before claiming a narrow victory that puts them in a strong position to make the finals and perhaps sneak into the top six.

The Dogs missed an opportunity against the Eagles to boost a percentage that remains well behind the other top-six contenders, with the focus now turning to beating the Suns in what looms as a danger game.

The loss of important defender Bailey Dale with a shoulder injury will hurt the Bulldogs, while the omission of talented youngster Joel Freijah could cost some x-factor as he looks to regain the exciting form he showed last year. Luke Kennedy and Luke Cleary have been omitted.

On the positive side Tim English returns after missing last week in a season that has had a few blips for the big man. Ryley Sanders also comes back into the lineup, as does Riley Garcia and Nick Coffield.

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Essendon (1-16) keeps finding new ways to pile on the pain as it added inaccuracy in front of goal to its many issues, booting 1.9 to the last change against Brisbane.

The Bombers can take some positives from kicking seven goals in the final term, but will be concerned by giving up their biggest score yet under interim coach Dean Solomon before taking on the at-times explosive Giants.

Darcy Parish has paid the price for a couple of quiet weeks by being omitted, as have Archie Perkins, Lachie Blakiston and Harrison Jones.

Experienced duo Jordan Ridley and Kyle Langford come into the side, along with Hussien El Achkar and No.1 mid-season draft pick Jaxon Artemis.

BOMBERS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

Greater Western Sydney (8-9) pulled off the equal biggest comeback in its history, coming from as much as 39 points down last round to overrun Geelong and surge right into the finals race.

The Giants had already shown their best is good enough to beat the best in wins over Brisbane, Melbourne and Fremantle, but need to produce a similar performance against Essendon to ideally boost their percentage.

Max Gruzewski comes in to pump up a forward line still missing Jesse Hogan, Lachie Whitfield returns from concussion protocols, with Nick Madden and Conor Stone also called up.

A shoulder dislocation has sidelined Phoenix Gothard and an infected leg puts Kieren Briggs next to the youngster in the medical rooms, while Harvey Thomas is being managed and Harrison Oliver omitted.