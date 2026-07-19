Gold Coast's finals chances take another hit with a loss to the Bulldogs

Gold Coast players after their loss to the Western Bulldogs in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE Western Bulldogs have put another nail in Gold Coast's horror 2026, riding a big third quarter to leave People First Stadium with a nine-point victory and four valuable premiership points.

Trailing by six points at half-time, the Dogs used a healthy breeze to kick the only five goals of the third quarter to bankroll an 11.11 (77) to 9.14 (68) victory.

SUNS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

The win keeps Luke Beveridge's men in seventh spot, and almost assured of a wildcard position, while consigning the Suns to an eighth straight defeat.

Gold Coast played with endeavour and fought the game out, but overused handball and invited the Dogs' suffocating pressure.

Superstar Marcus Bontempelli was a class above in the blustery and wet conditions, kicking three goals from 23 disposals, including a set shot early in the fourth quarter to extinguish the home team's hopes.

Matt Kennedy was excellent in the front half of the ground, also kicking three goals, and clutching valuable marks late in the contest.

Bailey Williams (29) was prolific, Tim English (20 and 10 marks) excellent on return from a back problem and Michael Sellwood and Buku Khamis resolute in defence.

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After being beaten handily at stoppages in the first half, the Bulldogs flipped momentum in the game-shaping third quarter with some excellent work at centre ball-ups to give them repeated field position.

Aaron Naughton took a towering pack mark to kick their first goal of the quarter. Ed Richards then uncorked a sizzling 40m banana goal off his trusty left boot and when Christian Petracca gifted Rory Lobb the easiest of shots from 15m off an errant kick across goals, the visitors had a match-winning lead.

For the third straight match on its home deck, Gold Coast created enough opportunities to win, but lacked the polish.

The Suns generated 11 more inside 50s, won the clearances and contested possessions, and despite a late flurry of three goals, failed to put the Dogs under pressure for long enough.

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Touk Miller (39 and nine clearances) and Matt Rowell (26, eight clearances and 11 tackles) were tireless.

Both teams started full of intent, and combined with the swirling conditions, it was little surprise that scoring was difficult in the opening quarter.

It took some Bontempelli magic to get things going, with the Bulldogs champion banging one home from outside 50 and then adding a second moments later when the Suns inexplicably lost sight of him deep in their defensive 50.

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The Suns began to get some value for their clearance dominance in the second quarter, camping in the front half for large stretches and eventually capitalising on the scoreboard.

Bailey Humphrey, Petracca and Leo Lombard all slotted long-range goals with the wind at their backs, and Ben King gave the home team a lead right on half-time following a strong mark at the top of the goalsquare.

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Matt Kennedy the surprise forward

Last season, his first as a Western Bulldog, Matt Kennedy made a habit of bobbing up for goals (21 for the season) as he split time between half-forward and the midfield. In 2026 though, the former Blue had kicked only three goals entering the match against the Suns. Spending more inside forward 50, he proved a difference-maker, taking a strong mark in the second quarter, pinning Daniel Rioli to win a holding-the-ball free in the third and then plucking a contested grab moments later to finish with three for the match.

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The season might be gone now, 'Dimma'

Following last week's loss to Adelaide, coach Damien Hardwick said Gold Coast's season was "effectively gone". Although the Suns coach jumped the gun, perhaps it was a premonition, as eight days later it now appears as though it is. Following their eighth straight loss, they are one game – and two if Greater Western Sydney beats Essendon – behind 10th spot with Carlton (away) and Melbourne (home) to come in the next fortnight.

GOLD COAST 1.2 6.6 6.10 9.14 (68)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.2 5.6 10.9 11.11 (77)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Lombard 2, Petracca 2, Patterson, Long, King, Andrew, Humphrey

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli 3, Kennedy 3, West, Richards, Naughton, Lobb, Jones

BEST

Gold Coast: Rowell, Miller, Powell, Andrew, B.Uwland, Petracca

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Williams, Richards, English, Sellwood, Kennedy

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Crowd: 14,809 at People First Stadium