The Bombers have upset the Giants for their second win of the season

Essendon celebrates a Mason Redman goal during a clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has caused a huge upset with a shock three-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

The Bombers led at every change at Marvel Stadium before claiming a 10.7 (67) to 8.16 (64) victory after a rollercoaster final quarter.

BOMBERS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

It marked Essendon's second win of the season, and first victory in Melbourne since May 23, 2025.

Sam Durham (25 disposals and seven clearances) and Nick Bryan (17 disposals, 31 hitouts, eight clearances and two goals) led the way.

With the victory, the Bombers climbed off the bottom of the ladder.

Finn Callaghan (27 disposals) worked hard for the Giants, but they blew a huge chance as they chase a top-10 spot.

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The Giants missed their chances, with Jake Stringer finishing with 0.7 against his former club.

More to come

ESSENDON 2.4 3.6 7.6 10.7 (67)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.3 2.9 5.12 8.16 (64)

GOALS

Essendon: Farrow 2, Bryan 2, Wright, Sharp, Robey, Redman, Merrett, El Achkar

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 2, Rowston, Ough, Gruzewski, Coniglio, Brown, Angwin

BEST

Essendon: Durham, Bryan, Merrett, Redman, Sharp, Roberts

Greater Western Sydney: Idun, Taylor, Brown, Whitfield, Ash, Callaghan

INJURIES

Essendon: Caddy (elevated heart rate), Duursma (hamstring)

Greater Western Sydney: Greene (quad)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium