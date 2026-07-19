Nate Caddy left the ground in the first quarter against GWS and was taken to hospital

Nate Caddy during Essendon's game against St Kilda in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON young gun Nate Caddy has been taken to hospital after experiencing an elevated heart rate during the Bombers' match against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Caddy left the ground during the first quarter at Marvel Stadium with what the club initially said was illness.

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The young forward could be seen on his haunches around a contest on the wing before signalling to the bench that he needed to come off the ground.

He was then spotted on all fours on the interchange bench, clearly in some distress.

Essendon football boss Daniel McPherson was seen engaged in serious conversations with medical staff on the bench while Caddy was assessed in the rooms underneath Marvel Stadium.

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At half-time, the club confirmed the young forward had an elevated heart rate and has been taken to hospital for assessment, with a further update to be provided after the game.

Caddy recently re-signed until the end of 2031 in a massive boost for the battling Bombers.

More to come ...

- with AAP