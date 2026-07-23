Steele Sidebottom sizes up Izak Rankine during the match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Magpies, Crows reignite their rivalry on the Thursday night stage

- What sort of reaction will Izak Rankine receive?

- Are the Crows a genuine contender?

- The 'notoriously unpredictable' Giants and Sydney face off in the Sydney Derby

- Are the Eagles any chance of upsetting ladder leaders Fremantle?

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