IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Magpies, Crows reignite their rivalry on the Thursday night stage
- What sort of reaction will Izak Rankine receive?
- Are the Crows a genuine contender?
- The 'notoriously unpredictable' Giants and Sydney face off in the Sydney Derby
- Are the Eagles any chance of upsetting ladder leaders Fremantle?
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