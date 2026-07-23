Josh Fraser and Dean Solomon share a link to the Suns that remains to this day

Josh Fraser and Dean Solomon. Pictures: AFL Photos

A DECADE before they were installed as caretaker coaches at two sleeping Victorian giants a fortnight apart, Josh Fraser and Dean Solomon worked out of the same portable office out the back of what was then called Metricon Stadium in Carrara.

Solomon joined Gold Coast ahead of the Suns' inception and spent nine years as an assistant coach in Queensland, where he stepped in for the final three games of 2017 after Rodney Eade was sacked.

Fraser spent two seasons as Gold Coast's reserves coach in 2014 and 2015 when the twos played in the now defunct NEAFL competition, returning to the club where he finished his 218-game playing career.

Now the experienced assistants are leading Carlton and Essendon – both for two of the longest caretaker stints in VFL/AFL history – while coaching searches at Princes Park and The Hangar progress without them putting their hands up for the permanent job. At least not yet.

After inheriting the role when Michael Voss departed at 1-8, Fraser led the Blues to seven straight wins before losing the past two games against Hawthorn and Collingwood.

Essendon lost its first six games under Solomon, before the Bombers upset Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Sunday to secure the caretaker's first win in 10 attempts, including the three at the Suns, ending a run of 12 straight losses for the club.

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Fraser messaged Solomon after the Bombers' win on Sunday and revealed on Thursday morning that the pair have shared this part of their coaching journey together.

"Yeah, we've exchanged text messages semi-frequently," Fraser said on Thursday morning.

"I've got a lot of respect for ‘Solly'. I spent some time with him at the Gold Coast when he was coaching and coached alongside him.

"I love how he goes about it. I was rapt to see him get a result on the weekend. He's a guy that he would be unconditional for that playing group in terms of the way he turns up and the energy he brings and the love and care he provide for them and the staff.

"So, I was quietly pleased to see him get a result. I think he absolutely deserved it."

Fraser said on Thursday that his position on entering the process hasn't changed yet, despite Carlton interviewing other candidates across July. Solomon has held a similar position. They have leant on each other to navigate a situation many assistants never experience.

Josh Fraser speaks to his players during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think just leaning a little bit on each other around the support in terms of we're both in a similar position," Fraser said.

"[I'm] fortunate that I had a pre-existing relationship with Solly and comfortable enough to shoot him a text and reach out.

"He is someone that I now admire, and did when I played against him as well. He's doing a really good job under some tough circumstances."

So much has changed at the Gold Coast Suns since Fraser and Solomon worked out of a temporary football department under Guy ‘Bluey' McKenna and then ‘Rocket' Eade. But that relationship has helped during an unusual set of circumstances in 2026.