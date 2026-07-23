Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick says the club has been planning for all eventualities in the Ben King contract stand-off

Ben King during Gold Coast's loss to the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick hasn't given up on retaining Ben King but says if the full-forward opts to leave Gold Coast it "won't be the end of the world".

As AFL.com.au reported in June, free agent King has been keen on a return to his home state of Victoria, with Hawthorn a front-runner to acquire his services.

Hardwick was full of praise for King's attitude through the entire process, saying if the 26-year-old did leave, the Suns would still be in a good position.

"What we do know as a club, we're prepared and we'd love for him to stay, but we have some things in place if he does leave," Hardwick said on Thursday.

"That's the art of list management. You can't have all your eggs in one basket.

"We've got things in place if he does happen to explore that option. We'd love for him to stay though.

"It is important, but it won't be the end of the world if Ben leaves."

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Hardwick said Gold Coast were in conversation "on a weekly basis" in trying to acquire players from other clubs, citing its success in luring premiership stars Daniel Rioli and Christian Petracca over the past two years.

"You've got to be prepared to lose a couple every now and then, as much as we'd love for them to stay," he said.

"We're very capable of bringing players in.

"We're not where we want to be at the moment, but I think people look at the make-up of our list and think this is going to be a pretty good club for a long period of time.

"We're not where we want to be. It's my job to get them playing better."

Damien Hardwick during Gold Coast's loss to the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

King is currently second in the race for the Coleman Medal with 48 goals, two behind Sydney recruit Charlie Curnow.

Gold Coast's eight-game losing streak has also seen the Victorian tail off his blistering early-season pace, kicking just seven goals from his past five outings.

"The one thing about Kingy … he's been outstanding," Hardwick said.

"He will be the same, regardless. Even if he's made his decision, he will be the same guy that shows up every day, smile on his face, works his backside off for this footy club.

"He's been incredible for the eight or nine years he's been here and he'll be incredible until his time finishes with us.

"He's been a pleasure to coach, he's an outstanding human and we'd love to have him.

"We'd love to keep all our players, but the fact of the matter is, some of them will go. That's the nature of the AFL."